The number of hospital admissions and resuscitations continues to decline in Occitania – ScoopCube

the essentials The ARS Occitanie published an update on the situation in the region regarding the Covid-19 epidemic this Friday, June 4th. Among the notable facts: the decline in the number of hospital admissions and the number of people in intensive care and intensive care units.

50 fewer hospital stays in Occitania

There are 796 hospital admissions pending in the region tonight, 50 fewer than on Tuesday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit also fell by 14 to 153. Healthcare facilities have so far recorded 4,524 deaths since the epidemic began in March, with 13 more in three days.

In the region, Haute-Garonne (156), Hérault (152) and Gard (136) are the three departments with the most hospital admissions for Covid-19. Compared to last Tuesday, only the Gard with 4 new arrivals saw an increase in hospital admissions.

13 more deaths in three days

“Incidence rates are currently tending to stabilize from one area to another. This decline is not yet enough to reach the level seen last June,” the Regional Agency for Health explains in its press release.

3.6 million doses administered

More than 3.6 million vaccine doses have been given in the region and 2.4 million people have received their first dose, ARS says.

This corresponds to 52.2% of the population over 18 years of age. As for the more specific age groups: 62% of 50 to 64 year olds received their first dose and 86.2% of those over 65 years of age.

2.4% positive tests

On average, according to Public Health France, 2.4% of tests performed in the region are positive. More than 181,000 tests were performed.

An average of 612 more positive cases per day

According to the data collected by the health insurance company, there has been an average of 612 additional positive cases per day since Tuesday, which corresponds to a number of 4,285 positive cases between May 28 and June 3.