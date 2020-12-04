The occupancy rate of intensive care units due to COVID finally drops by 25% in Spain, which registers 8,745 positives in the last 24 hours

Posted: Friday December 4 2020 18:08

Spain continues to cautiously monitor a decline in the curve of coronavirus cases since restrictive measures were again enforced to prevent the spread of the virus. In the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry, the country has recorded 8,745 positives and 214 deaths, confirming this downward trend in the number of people affected.

The daily report presented by Health also points to a further decrease in the cumulative incidence by territories. All Spanish communities currently have fewer than 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. We are at 231, although this Friday it increased slightly in the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Madrid.

In this way, only six Autonomous Communities have an incidence of more than 300 cases. In terms of health pressure, there are 511 fewer hospitalized than the day before, leaving a total of 12,552 hospitalized for the coronavirus. The occupancy rate of the factories remains at 10.13% and the revenues of the ICUs finally fall by 25%. It stands at 24.64%, which leads Spain to go from an extreme risk to a high risk in its epidemiological situation.

La Rioja is the only community above 40% UCI occupation (46%), there are four other autonomous territories above 30%. With these figures in hand, Spain has already reached 1,684,647 people diagnosed with COVID-19 and 46,252 those who have died since the start of the pandemic, according to data exposed by Health.

Coronavirus in the world

The pandemic has already surpassed 64 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 1.5 million deaths from the virus. The United States continues to lead the countries most affected by COVID, with 13.8 million recorded cases. They are followed by India, with 9.5 million; Brazil, with 6.3; Russia, with 2.3; France, with 2.2; and Spain, in sixth position in the table.

To date, more than 42 million people have recovered from the coronavirus, with India, Brazil and the United States being the territories with the highest medical records among their population, according to data exposed by the ‘Johns Hopkins University.