The OCU requests that the mask is not mandatory outside from Monday

Updated: Friday, May 7, 2021 5:15 PM

Published on: 05/07/2021 17:14

The OCU has asked the government and the Autonomous Communities that the outdoor mask is not mandatory, except in cases where there is close contact with other people and the safe distance cannot be guaranteed, from May 9, when the alarm condition will disintegrate.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) claims it because, in their opinion, the constant obligation is a measure “ineffective at present and which causes fatigue among citizens with a counterproductive result”.

The OCU considers that the scientific evidence accumulated since the start of the pandemic makes it necessary “to rethink some of the preventive measures that have been proposed at a time when the uncertainty on the transmission of the infection was greater”.

For the organization at this time, the focus should be on protective measures inside shared public spaces, in which adequate ventilation should be guaranteed and the use of a mask should be required, and not both in outdoor spaces where the likelihood of contagion if safety distances are maintained “is minimal”.

For this reason, he believes that recommendations to the population should now focus on capacity limitation, indoor activities and those at high risk of transmission. It also considers it appropriate that the government establish clear guidelines for those vaccinated and that they can prove that they have passed the infection with regard to their obligation to comply with this restriction and certain other restrictions, in particular those related to mobility.

Finally, it calls for the regime for visiting nursing homes and centers for the elderly to be standardized, taking into account that the vaccination of practically all residents, users and workers has already been carried out, because – she argues – “These visits are essential to maintain both the state of mind and cognitive capacity of the residents and to give peace of mind to their families. “