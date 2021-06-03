The official selection for the 2021 edition will be presented live – ScoopCube

the essentials The Cannes Film Festival will present its official selection at its traditional press conference on Thursday 3rd June.

Who will run for the Palme d’Or besides Wes Anderson, Leos Carax and Paul Verhoeven? The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday will unveil an official selection that promises to get very rich after last year’s edition was canceled. Festival President Pierre Lescure and his Delegate General Thierry Frémaux will hold their traditional press conference at 11:00 a.m. (9:00 a.m. GMT) to present the main features of this 74th edition, which will run from July 6th to 17th.

The selection of films is very promising, with many renowned filmmakers competing as the successor to the Palme d’Or 2019 “Parasite” by South Korean Bong Joon Ho. The festival has already distilled the names in the last few weeks to be submitted to the jury chaired by New Yorker Spike Lee, who is the first African American to hold the office.

Leos Carax, Paul Verhoeven and Wes Anderson on the program

With “Annette” the filmmaker Leos Carax, 1991 author of “Lovers of the Pont Neuf” and whose last film “Holy Motors” is almost ten years old, returns to the screens. The rock musical presented at the opening of the festival, the soundtrack and script of which were signed by the legendary American group Sparks, unites two stars: Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver.

In a completely different genre, Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct”, “Elle”), filmmaker whose films smell of scandal, promises with “Benedetta”, a film about a lesbian nun in the 17th Virginie Efira.

And the American Wes Anderson will present “The French Dispatch”, a film shot in Angoulême, in the south-west of France, which was already finished for last year and can provide its star rating on the red carpet: next to Bill Murray, the director’s favorite actor the cast of Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody and on the French side of Léa Seydoux and Mathieu Amalric.

The official selection of the festival

In some respects:

Un monde de Laura Wandel The Innocents d’Eskil Vogt Freda de Gessica Genealogy Moneyboys de CB Yi Blue Bayou de Justin CHON Theodora Miai, La Civil Great Freedom, Sebastian Meise Reana Maryam Noord, Abdullah Mohammad SAAD Woman Do Cry, Mina MILEVA and Vesela KAZAKOVA Unclenching the Fist by Kira KOVALENKO And there was one morning by Eran KOLIRIN Delo (house arrest) by Alexey German Jr .. After Yang by Kogonada Commitment Assan by Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu Lamb by Valdimar JÓHANSSON Noche de fuego by Tatiana huezo Good mother of Hafsia Herzi

Special session:

H6 by Yé Yé Black notebooks by Shlomi Elkabetz BABI YAR. CONTEXT by Sergei LOZNITSA Jane by Charlotte by Charlotte Gainsbourg O Marinheiro das Montanhas (The Mountain Sailor) by Karim Ainous

Cannes premieres:

Before your face by Hong Sang-Soo Serre-moi fort by Mathieu Amalric Mothering Sunday by Eva Husson This music plays for nobody (love songs for tough guys) by Samuel Benchetrit Kuh by Andrea ARNOLD Tromperie by Arnaud Desplechin JFK Revisited: Through Der Spiegel by Oliver Stone Evolution by Kornél Mundruczo

Midnight Screening:

Blood oranges by Jean-Christophe Meurisse

Out of competition:

Bac Nord by Cédric Jimenez Aline by Valérie Lemercier Stillwater by Tom McCarthy The Velvet Underground by Todd Haynes Emergency Declaration by Han Jae-Rim During Emmanuelle Bercot’s lifetime

Films in competition

RED ROCKET by Sean Baker THE FRENCH DISPATCH by Wes Anderson TITANE by Julia Ducournau TRE PIANI by Nanni Moretti ALL WELL PASSED by François Ozon UN HÉROS (A Hero) by Asghar Farhadi MEMORIA by Apichatpong Weerasethakul NITRAM by Justin’S GRAIR BY A DEMI Dumont PETRO Kirill Serebrennikov LES INTRANQUILLES (The Restless) by Joachim Lafosse LES OLYMPIADES (Paris 13th district) by Jacques Audiard LINGUI de Mahamat-Saleh Haroun JULIE (IN CHAPTER 12) (The Worst Man in the World) by Joachim Trier LA FRACTURE by Catherine Corsini HAUT ET FORT (Casablanca beats) by Nabil Ayouch HYTTI NRO 6 (compartment no.6) by Juho Kuosmanen HA’BERECH (Le genou d’Ahed / Ahed’s Knee) by Nadav LAPID DRIVE MY CAR by Ryusuke Hamaguchi BENEDETTA by Paul Verhoeven BERGMAN ISLAND by Mia Hansen-Love A FELESÉGEM TÖRTÉNETE (L’histoire de ma femme / The story of my wife) by Ildikó Enyedi ANNETTE by Leos Carax FLAG DAY by Sean Penn

You can watch the presentation of the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival live on the internet