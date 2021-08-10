The ONCE Foundation offers 5 scholarships for people with disabilities for a course on entrepreneurship at the University of Valencia

The ONCE Foundation will award five scholarships to people with disabilities for the payment of tuition fees for the title of Expert in Startup Management from the University of Valencia, which deals with agile entrepreneurship methodologies.

The course, which will be virtual, is aimed at people with disabilities who want to promote a business idea and who find themselves in one of the following situations: less than ten percent left to graduate, have a university degree or are unqualified professionals with demonstrable experience of at least three years in the business world.

Those interested in obtaining one of these scholarships should register for the title of University Expert in Startup Management at the University of Valencia for the academic year 2021-2022 and at the same time apply for the scholarship. They have a deadline to do so until September 22nd and you can find more information at this link regarding the call.

The training will be delivered online between October of this year and January 2022, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In this document, students will discover agile methodologies to improve entrepreneurship.

The announcement of these scholarships is one of the actions of the inclusive entrepreneurship class “Por Talento Emprende”, managed by the ONCE Foundation, Inserta Empleo and the University of Valencia and created to promote entrepreneurship initiatives among the group of people with disabilities.

The classroom will bring together the methodologies used in the “UVemprn” programs of the University of Valencia and “Por Talento Emprende”, of the ONCE Foundation and Inserta Empleo, and will have as general objectives the creation of an open learning space. which promotes initiatives and experiments with innovative university students promoting transformative training linked to the productive and territorial environment.

In this way, promote the generation of knowledge and learning, foster a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, promote social and professional inclusion and enable the improvement of entrepreneurship and digital skills.

