the-only-copy-of-the-oldest-african-american-film-was-in-spain-hidden-as-'la-negra'

In a letter from 23 July 1961, one of the highest authorities in African-American cinema, Thomas Cripps, expressed his enthusiasm to one of the responsible for the Spanish Film Library, Catherine Gautier, for what seemed like the discovery of a lost relic of film history. Gautier, a legendary programmer for more than four decades, had taught him the copy weeks before in Madrid and Cripps had come to the conclusion that this material could correspond to Within Our Gates, from pioneering black filmmaker Oscar Micheaux. The film was born as a response to the racism of The Birth of a Nation, by DW Griffith, but it was not liked by blacks or whites. After its premiere in Chicago, it began to be censored or ignored until its only four copies were lost. One of them, however, traveled to Spain in the 1950s where it was preserved under the title of La negra or La negressa.

After traveling to Madrid and seeing the material in a moviola, Cripps informed Gautier that it could be three different titles by Micheaux in which actors agreed, “A black informant” and the obsession with the lynching culture, something recurrent in his cinema since he himself had witnessed as a child a famous case, that of Leo Frank, a young Jew who was the victim of a human pack that accused of the murder of a minor whom he never killed.

The three films were The Gunsaulus Mystery, by 1921, Lem Hawkins’ Confession, by 1935 or, the one that finally was, the oldest of all, Within Our Gates, premiered on 12 January 1920. Considered a National Good, the film rescued in Spain is available on the internet, and can be seen tomorrow, Wednesday within a cycle organized by the Filmoteca and the Reina Sofía entitled, Black Films Matter. After a long process, La negra passed into the hands of the American Film Institute. In 1993, it was restored by the Library of Congress, returning the intertitles from Spanish to English and, with the help of some of the books by Micheaux, reinterpreting the dialogues in jargon. “We made an exchange for Sierra de Teruel ”Recalls Catherine Gautier. “I was in charge of relations with the other film libraries, where we looked for materials that we didn’t have from Buñuel. The first positive we ship to the United States in 1988. The internegative, a year later. They were excited, the movie became a success. ”

Micheaux was attracted to interracial conflicts and used to reverse roles in his films. In Within Our Gates it is a gossiping servant who provokes the misunderstanding that ends with an older and innocent marriage hanged. They are the adoptive parents of the protagonist of the film, a mulatto, the black of the title, played by Evelyn Peers. The young woman has had the privilege of studying and in the foreground of the film, she appears dressed in white and reading in a charming room in a city in the northern United States. It is a black woman with privileges, who defends the right to education and the vote of her own but who hides a traumatic past. The entire final part of the film is a long and dramatic flashback in the Mississippi delta. There, on the plantation where her adoptive parents lived, the protagonist helps them add and subtract their savings so that they can collect from the employer without being deceived.

From the beginning of the film Micheaux refers to lynchings, from which he does not even save the abolitionist North. The plantation owner presents himself as a tyrant, hated by blacks and whites, who is told by his cursing and drunken servant with tales of other blacks who aspire to an education. In the film they try to lynch four people, the only one who escapes death is a child, the little brother of the protagonist, who manages to flee. The rope around his neck is only explicitly seen in a dream of the nosy servant, who is also beaten by the mob. The terrible sequence of the old executed marriage is closed with an ellipsis in which we only see how the rope in which they have been hanged is cut. To top off the horror, there is also an attempted rape, so realistic that actress Evelyn Peers remembered the sequence years later as the best and most brutal of her career. It is in this attempted rape that the origins of the character will be clarified, who her real father was and why she, unlike others, had agreed to an education.

Churches and film clubs

Within Our Gates premiered in Chicago and Detroit in 1915, but the screenings became increasingly conflicting and the film stopped circulating in the main market to move only in churches and film clubs. The style of Micheaux, who came to shoot 40 films more always on the sidelines of the industry, it is intense and at the same time neglected, a washed-out montage that for some analysts responds to the style of improvised jazz. In any case, the film we know today is incomplete. The nitrate copy that arrived in Spain in 1956 was sold to the Filmoteca in a batch that includes titles such as The little goat shoots to the mountain, Pilar Guerra or a short film by Félix el Gato. Its price was 4. 000 pesetas. “The Filmoteca bought the nitrate copy from Manuel Rabanal Taylor, who was the national head of the SEU film clubs,” explains Laura Carrillo Caminal, Head of the Documentation and Cataloging Service. “Later, in 1961, Arroyo laboratories were commissioned a negative duplicate and a new copy of 35 mm on acetate support, which was a non-flammable support and therefore safer. These commissions to the laboratory were, and are, common at Filmoteca as part of its conservation policy. The original copy is not preserved, it would probably be lost due to being in poor condition. ”

Writer, director, producer and distributor, the figure of Micheaux has not ceased to gain relevance in the end times. The recently opened Hollywood Academy Museum, in Los Angeles, has made debatable museological decisions by minimizing the figure of the great patriarch of cinema, DW Griffith, for the southern exaltation of The Birth of a Nation . While tiptoeing past the man who according to Eisenstein taught everything “to everyone”, author of Broken Lilies or Intolerance, the focus is placed on the work of Micheaux and his cinema through extensive documentation that locates the context in which Within Our Gates was filmed and premiered and why is considered a response to the racism of The Birth of a Nation, whose premiere in 1915 sparked protests from the African-American community.

Poster of the movie ‘La negra’.

“The importance of Micheaux as the first great African-American filmmaker cannot be underestimated,” explains from Washington Zoran Sinobad, curator and head of cinema at the Library of Congress. “He was not only the first African American to direct feature films, but also the first whose films were shown in white theaters. This is especially important in the context of his work’s engagement with racial injustice, a theme that was virtually non-existent on American screens in the 1920. Micheaux was an innovative filmmaker whose films challenged the stereotypical portrayals of black men and women prevalent in Hollywood at the time and provided an exclusively black perspective on race and life in the United States. ”

The cycle Black Films Matter that the Filmoteca and the Reina Sofía Museum present this month and that will last during December and January, aims to “give voice and space” to a series of filmmakers whose works have hardly been seen in Spain or Europe. Films by “pioneers like Micheaux and Zora Neale Hurston; champions of the race films like Spencer Williams; revolutionaries like Melvin van Peebles, Charles Burnett or Cheryl Dunye ”. All of them, fundamental names in the construction of an identity whose struggle to break with stereotypes was born in a film that chance took to Spain.