“The only suitable restriction is PCR”

Publication: Friday, December 11, 2020 2:56 PM

The president of the Junta de Communities de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, believes that the king should be able to return to Spain without any limitation, beyond the only one mandatory: to have the PCR before entering.

“The only restriction that should be imposed on the King Emeritus to return to Spain is that of the PCR, like all the others,” García-Page insisted, after a meeting in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) with the presidents. from Castilla y León and Aragon.

“I don’t know whoever kicked him out, nor do I know that anyone can really say he can’t come back. He has freedom of movement like the rest of the Spaniards, with the only limitation of the perimeters sanitary facilities that we offer “, underlined the Castilian leader. -manchego.

Regarding the information that highlights the doubts of the government and the royal household on whether Juan Carlos I should return to Spain for Christmas and settle again at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, García-Page is categorical: I would dare say that he must live where he must live. And the rest is just plain nasty. “

Likewise, he stressed the importance of respecting the “presumption of innocence” of the emeritus and that he “must answer to whoever claims it”, although he asked to avoid the “condemnation of the newspaper. televised ”.