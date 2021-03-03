“The opening or closing will not cause more waves”

Publication: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 3:14 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, spoke out in favor of opening the region at Easter and disowned its vice-president, Ignacio Aguado, after proposing to give freedom of mobility to those vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I do not see badly, if there are citizens from other corners of Spain or tourists from other countries, who come to our museums, to advance the Madrid economy through shops or restaurants, as long as the health recommendations are respected, “the president said on Tuesday.

Regarding Aguado’s statements, the president publicly throws a dart at her government partner, slipping that he did not indicate any of his demands at this morning’s meeting: “I’m surprised until after the council from the government there was no response. I would like to remind you that the competence in matters of health is held by an adviser who was present there and who was not consulted “.

Thus, Ayuso insists that “it is necessary to let the authorities say how the pandemic is unfolding and what decisions must be made”. The president recalls that already in August, she had assured that it seemed to be a good measure for the vaccinated people to have the freedom, but insists on the fact that these decisions are taken with her health team behind.

At the same time, given the refusal of various communities to open their borders at Easter (especially their neighbors in Castilla-La Mancha, who have directly begged the leader to maintain the closures), Ayuso maintains his position: “Open or shutting down a community at this point doesn’t cause more waves, ”he said.

“I understand that in the first wave, when we didn’t know about this epidemic, the decisions that were made were of these characteristics. But I don’t think this has to be usual and constant practice. I’m not in favor. closing if the situation is good, ”he concludes.