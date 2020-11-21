The Orange Foundation launches the 2020/2021 call for the EDYTA program

The Orange Foundation has opened the call for the 2020-2021 edition of the EDYTA program, the digital education course for women in vulnerable situations and / or at risk of social exclusion, which facilitates their integration through training in tools and devices and practice in technological skills.

The call, to which public administrations and non-profit entities can submit, will be open from November 20 to December 9 on the web: http: //www.proyectosfundacionorange.es/ProgramaEDYTA/convocatoria/, where the bases and the requirements of the same are also available.

The selected educational centers will receive:

Financial provision of € 16,000 per class for digital equipment. Decorative objects and other school supplies. Training based on the EDYTA methodology for trainers and students selected by the entities chosen in this call Counseling, orientation and follow-up sessions. Access to content and courses from the Orange Foundation’s educational platform.

An educational program to facilitate social and professional inclusion

Fundacin Orange’s EDYTA program is a national educational project around education and digital transformation, intended both for women and for associations in the third sector who work with groups of women in vulnerable situations, at risk of exclusion and low employability.

The initiative is intended to be a tool to empower these women, increase the social impact of their actions and promote their social inclusion and into the world of work through the development of digital skills.

In addition to the women to whom it is addressed, the other fundamental pole of EDYTA are the participating entities, whose involvement is essential to promote and support the digital transformation of the beneficiaries of the program.

Active learning

The EDYTA project not only consists of equipping the Digital Classroom with various technological devices such as computers, tablets, etc., but is also accompanied by an educational program adapted to the situation and to the training of the participating women. Thus, different digital skills are taught in the classroom, from learning how to navigate and find information online, to develop a curriculum, to find a job online, etc. This is all part of the concept of learning by doing which improves the general and transversal skills and teamwork of students.

In addition, the course puts into practice the active learning methodology of the program, based on active listening, project work, collective intelligence, reflection and self-assessment. EDYTA is characterized by adaptability and flexibility in the curriculum, but systematized to the different needs of the entities where it takes place.

In addition to the EDYTA call, a virtual information session will be held on November 23 to explain in detail how to present themselves to the call where the entities can answer all their doubts.

Likewise, within the new Orange online educational platform, there is the ‘Digital inclusion’ route with different courses and contents where, for the first time, it will be possible to access the course ‘Digital education for life and employment ”, a training based on the experience and content of the EDYTA face-to-face program, which enables the acquisition and development of technological knowledge to improve employability.

