the order will be decided by the experts

Updated: Friday, November 27, 2020 10:20 a.m.

Published on: 11/27/2020 10:09 a.m.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, detailed this Friday the population groups to be vaccinated that the technical group for the vaccination plan has set up, in order to prioritize the vaccination of some of these groups because the vaccine doses are sufficient .

Illa added several groups to those already known since Tuesday, when the vaccination plan was approved in the Council of Ministers, and that they will be the first to receive the injections due to criteria of “morbidity and mortality, risk of exposure, socio-economic impact and transmission. ”The groups are:

– Health and social personnel.

– People residing in centers for the elderly.

– Over 64 years old.

– People with severe disabilities.

– People with risk conditions, groups and scientific evidence.

– People who live or work in closed environments.

– Vulnerable people by socio-economic situation.

– People with essential jobs.

– Staff.

– Population of children.

– Adolescent population.

– Total adult population.

– Population of areas with high incidence or epidemics.

– Pregnant and nursing mothers.

– People who are already immune, with antibodies.

The vaccination plan establishes three phases in the immunization of the vaccine, depending on the availability of doses. For the first, when there is the least, priority will be given to health and social staff, residents in residence, people over 64 years of age and people with severe disabilities. The government estimates that this will happen from early February to March.

The second phase (March-June) and the third (from June) will also depend on the availability of vaccines and the allocation criteria for each of these phases will be decided by the experts with the same criteria mentioned above: risk morbidity and mortality, risk of exposure, socio-economic impact and transmission.

The Minister insisted on the fact that these “guidelines” will continue to be the subject of work since they will be “subject to enrichment” by the Public Health Commission, the Interterritorial Health Council, scientific societies, professional associations and societies of patients.