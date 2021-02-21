The origins of Bill Gates – Microsofters

On this occasion we would like to present a new, very developed and pampered section to you. A section with curiosities about Microsoft and its products and services. How could it be otherwise, we’ll start with Microsoft’s father, Bill Gates.

Bill Gates breaks the law

We can all think that one of the richest men in the world had an original idea and since then everything has been easy. However, Gates began sneaking around to code alongside his childhood friend Paul Allen.

They took the opportunity to learn more about computers at a time when there was still everything to discover. At that time, accessing and using a computer was not accessible to everyone. In the end, the Computer Center Corporation discovered that it was manipulating the times to spend more time in front of the computer.

Everything was forgotten in exchange for help finding security holes. Thanks to this, the two friends were able to program whatever they wanted and it was the start of something bigger that would happen a few years later.

Bill Gates’ first company was not Microsoft

The next guess we all would make would be to assume that Gates gained experience and quickly founded Microsoft. Well, as you’ll assume it wasn’t like that, Gates founded Traf-o-Data for data capture. However, this company did not guarantee economic viability. It only lasted three years, from 1972 to 1975.

It didn’t make Bill Gates and Paul Allen give up and gave them the experience they needed to better understand their future. In the same year 1975, they decided to found Microsoft, which would become one of the most important companies in the world.

The rivalry with Steve Jobs

The 80s and 90s were a succession of incredible developments. Gates dreamed of a world where everyone had access to a computer and it is now a reality.

Meanwhile, its namesake Apple had other dreams. Bill Gates himself was upset by the way people thought Jobs was a magician. But he was immune to Gates’ magic tricks by being the other wizard.

A life that changed the course of history and made the history of Microsoft. Without a doubt, if we start talking about this company, we should do it by talking about its founder and the fact that its beginnings were not so simple.