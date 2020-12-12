the other well-known faces who regularized income to avoid being accused of tax evasion

Posted: Saturday December 12 2020 19:16

The Office of the Supreme Court wants to determine whether the fiscal regularization of Juan Carlos I was “spontaneous, truthful and complete”. It could depend on this that he is not charged with tax evasion. In this sense, Alejandro Miguélez, member of the Spanish Association of Tax Advisers (AEDAF), emphasizes that “if you enter fees, late interest and surcharges before they call you, the crime is forgotten”.

In November, the public prosecutor’s office notified the King Emeritus of the opening of the proceedings and now wishes to clarify the consequences of his knowledge of the fact that he was the subject of an investigation when he paid 678,000 euros in an additional press release. . However, this is a procedure that is not unusual in tax offices, since, according to Carlos Cruzado, president of Gestha, “there are hundreds of millions of euros that are seized every year as a result of payments. out of time”.

Emilio Botín and five children paid 200 million

In 2011, Emilio Botín and five of his children paid 200 million after being on the “Falciani list” of taxpayers with money hidden in Switzerland. They paid before the Treasury began an inspection and the National Court dismissed the tax evasion charge. “If this is done before, it is because there is a risk of being investigated or sanctioned by the tax administration or the courts,” says Cruzado.

Jordi Pujol also tried it in 2014, but without much luck. And it is that the regularization of the inheritance supposed in Andorra of the grandfather Florenci did not close the criminal proceedings, since the origin of the money is still the subject of an investigation and if it is linked to corruption cases.

The Association of Treasury Inspectors believes that the late declaration should not exempt the fraudster and require reform of the penal code: “It could be considered qualified mitigating, which would significantly reduce the penalty, but not so much that it exonerates” , defends Carlos Cruzado, president of Gestha.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi reached an agreement with the prosecution

In other cases, the agreement is made with the prosecution. Alejandro Miguélez explains that “if it is regularized at the start of the criminal proceedings, the penalty will be less”. This is the case of Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, who billed income in fiscally opaque territories. Ronaldo pleaded guilty and thus reduced his sentence, while Messi agreed with the prosecution to commute the months in prison for a fine.