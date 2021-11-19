the-overflow-in-the-la-palma-volcano-increases-the-lava-flow-and-reactivates-three-fronts

Eruption of the volcano next to the Llanos de Aridane town at sunrise, in the foreground, a banana plantation, the 19 November 2021. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

The La Palma volcano is two months old with new threats. An overflow of lava that took place late in the afternoon of Thursday has caused the exit of a greater flow of very fluid lava, which has led to the reactivation of three of the 11 fronts that the eruption has. One of them runs south of the stream, another of them feeds the lava deltas that were created since the 28 of September. The third, which runs approximately through the center, is the most intense and the one that most worries the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). Both the deputy director of Pevolca, Rubén Fernández, and the volcanologist of the National Geographic Institute (IGN), Carmen López, have pointed out that this language is occupying new space at the expense of homes and farms. As the day has progressed, however, his gait has slowed and he is advancing at about 20 meters per hour.

This advance in the flows has led to lava to occupy already 1. 048 hectares of land, seven more than the previous day. These 10, 8 square kilometers occupied by magma, result in damage of 906, 8 million euros, according to the calculation made by the Canarian institutions – municipalities, Cabildo and Government – and advanced this Friday in Parliament by the Canarian Vice President and Minister of Finance, Budgets and European Affairs, Román Rodríguez.

The reconstruction of the island has been on the political agenda this Friday. The president of the regional Executive, Ángel Víctor Torres, has announced that next Tuesday the call for aid from will be published in the Official Gazette of the Canary Islands (BOC) million euros for companies and victims. In addition, both the Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, as well as Torres himself and the president of the Cabildo Palmero, Mariano Hernández, have advocated in the capital, Santa Cruz de La Palma, why the reconstruction of this World Reserve of the Biosphere turns the island into “a benchmark for sustainability.”

In the late afternoon the appearance of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who is traveling to the island for the seventh time. Previously, Sánchez will travel aboard the Navy ship that takes farmers from the areas affected by the eruption to their workplaces every day to the desalination plants installed on the island to supply the lack of irrigation water.

The eruption of the volcano near the town of Los Llanos de Aridane during the dawn of 19 November 2021. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

Earthquakes decrease

The seismicity reached its peak last Wednesday in the two months that we have been a volcano. Since then, the data have been declining, especially to intermediate levels. Of course, at 1. 08 the earthquake of greatest magnitude in all this time: 5.1 at a depth of 37 kilometers, which has been felt with a maximum intensity of IV over XII.

The emission of sulfur dioxide (SO₂), on the other hand, has resumed a trend descending, with a fork between the 17. 000 and the 26. 000 tons per day. This is one of the parameters, along with tremor (the sound footprint that causes the rise of magma and gases) and seismicity, that scientists value to predict the strength of the volcano.

The air quality has given the palm trees a break in recent hours. Both ash dispersion and sulfur dioxide dispersion have decreased, leading to good or reasonably good measurements at all stations on the island. The wind, yes, is turning the ash cloud towards the east, which can hinder the operations of the La Palma airport.