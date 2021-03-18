The Pacific Ocean is cooling faster: Find out why one side of the Earth is quickly getting colder than the other

Strong points:

Part of the Earth cools faster than the other part, according to the latest research from the University of Oslo, Norway, it is reported that half of the Earth side of the Pacific Ocean is losing heat.

The natural home of billions of animals, that is, one part of our earth cools much faster than the other. The latest research from the University of Oslo, Norway, indicates that half of the land part of the Pacific Ocean loses heat much faster than the African part. A 400 million year old computer model was used during this research.

Based on these computer models, it was calculated how different the hemisphere is from continental bodies. It is a very important quality to keep the heat inside rather than releasing it. The latest research is published in Geophysical Research Letters. In fact, there is a hot red liquid inside the Earth that keeps the entire planet warm from the inside.

NASA’s Rover Perseverance walks on Mars, heard the sound of the Red Planet driving for the first time

The liquid will continue to heat for a long time

This liquid continues to rotate and this creates a gravitational force and a magnetic field in the Earth. It keeps our protective environment close to the earth’s surface. For a long time, this hot liquid will stay cool until the Earth becomes like Mars. The surprising thing about this research is that parts of the earth are separated by more massive pieces, creating a thermos layer that blocks the heat inside.

Research indicates that the piece of land keeps out more heat than the sea surface. However, research also shows that there was a time in millions of years when the part of the Pacific Ocean was warmer. Experts estimate that for 400 million years, part of the Pacific hemisphere has been more covered by the sea, and the land is more isolated than water.