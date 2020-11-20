The pandemic, an opportunity to analyze everything that requires changes and improve our socio-technological model

Last Thursday, the 15th National Congress to Rationalize Spanish Hours ended, an event organized and promoted by ARHOE-National Commission for the Rationalization of Spanish Hours with the support of the Community of Madrid, the Ministry of Social Rights and the ‘Agenda 2030, CaixaBank, Banco Santander, Reale Seguros, Pfizer, Envoi de Transporte Urgente, Ifma Espaa, Corresponsables or the City of Madrid (Retiro District).

The congress, broadcast on the association’s YouTube channel between November 16 and 19, was opened by the first vice-president of the government, Carmen Calvo; the Minister of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Eugenia Carballedo; the general director of family diversity and social services of the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Patricia Bezunartea; and the president of ARHOE, Jos Luis Casero.

The XVth National Congress was developed over four days, each devoted to a thematic axis, in which there was an in-depth debate on new models of work organization, the use of time, care and co-responsibility, schedules, health and quality of life, technological humanism and time management.

The various sections of the congress (dialogues, interviews and discussion tables) were moderated by Maite Senz, director of the ORH-Observatory of human resources; Ana Bujaldn, president of Fedepe; Laura Peraita, head of the ABC Family section; Maika Vila, journalist for Cadena Ser and author of Conciliaqu; Jos Manuel Gonzlez, Managing Director of Servimedia; Mara Jimnez, managing partner of Grupo 17 Corporacin Preventiva; scar Cortijo, director of human resources at CEU Cardenal Herrera University and Abat Oliba CEU University; and Susana Cabrita, journalist and media chief at Asefarma.

The congress also hosted leading speakers from various fields: David Blay, journalist and author of the book Why Don’t They Let Us Work From Home ?; Mireia Las Heras, professor at IESE and director of research at the International Center for Work and Family; Iigo Sagardoy, president of Sagardoy Abogados; Joaqun Nieto, Director of the ILO in Spain; Alfredo Nez, Director of Personnel and Organization of Reale Seguros; Laura Baena, founder of the Club de Malasmadres; Eva Bailn, engineer, teacher and author of How to Survive Your Child’s Homework and Re: Education; Teresa Jurado, professor of sociology at UNED and director of the Implica project; Javier Benavente, president of Grupo Alares; Marcos Gonzlez, president of Corresponsables; Gloria Lomana, president of 50 & 50 GL; Ana Gmez, director of human resources at Pfizer; Javier Pinilla, director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health; Mr. Jess lava, psychologist and president of Apertia Consulting; Carmen Gallardo, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at URJC; Gonzalo Pin, doctor and coordinator of the sleep and chronobiology group of the Sociedad Espaola de Pediatra; Mara de los ngeles Rol, doctor in biological sciences and researcher at the Cronolab group; and Javier Cantera. Chairman of Auren Blc.

CONCLUSIONS

Among all the aspects that have been addressed in the different sections of this 15th National Congress, the following conclusions should be noted:

November 16: New models of work organization

Faced with new work organization models, the opportunity for a learning process opens up within the organization, but also at the personal level. We must not forget the responsibility that falls to each of us to embrace this change like ours. Regarding the disconnection, in addition to self-education and self-management, it is proposed to digitally educate the people we work with, so that we can pass our response times to them and you will do it. so that they know you and respect you. With the new regulation on teleworking, we are faced with a very open law that will prevent us from having a general or uniform regime because there will be collective agreements, companies and individual agreements that will regulate it differently. Faced with this diversity, companies can choose two ways: to assume it and present it as a socially responsible action, with a good reputation, or to consider it as something imposed, in which case it will be done badly or regularly. The pandemic gives us the opportunity to analyze everything that requires changes and improve our socio-economic model by integrating women into decision-making positions, by innovating and digitizing our companies, by making working hours more flexible and streamlined, by focusing on sustainability and the environment, and promoting reconciliation measures. New leadership must be able to spot talent and build teams, be consistent, innovative, able to combine the needs of people with the interests of the organization and understand that if workers are happy to do their jobs , they will perform better and better. Additionally, you need to be a professional trainer or developer facing a changing environment.

November 17: Uses of time, conciliation and co-responsibility

He is committed to positive parenting and a strategy to promote respect and protection for children. Even though they are said to be overprotected, our minors are often overlooked by social media and spend a lot of time alone. A national conciliation agreement is requested, in which the rationalization of working hours is taken into account and in which civil society, the government, public administrations and companies work together in favor of a social change which makes real conciliation possible. In order to facilitate professional, family and personal reconciliation, in addition to flexible hours and the establishment of intensive or continuous days, companies are proposed to eliminate the obligation of split days, the creation of hourly bags, teleworking and 100% paid leave like paternity leave, which will last 16 weeks from January 2021. For the new models of work organization to work and for us all to gain in well-being and a better life, we must focus on a new culture that is more reliable, but also more co-responsible. Co-responsibility in the personal, family and professional fields so that relationships of trust can be given in the same direction, but in both directions. Real equality cannot be conceived in a company if there is no conciliation program which adequately accompanies it. A reconciliation plan which must include three main areas: flexibility, according to each sector and each company, the availability of real, tangible and concrete services, and personalized attention.

November 18: Hours, health and life balance

Among the lessons that we can learn from the pandemic to face new similar crises, it is worth highlighting measures such as teleworking and staggered hours to avoid the concentration of workers in the workplace; improve advice to micro-enterprises and self-employed workers to develop occupational risk assessments; ensure the supply of PPE and the verification of its quality; and the empowerment of public technical and research institutions. Organizations need to work on emotional well-being holistically, providing resources for staff to make them feel good as a team and knowing what shared leadership is. If all these aspects are well managed, this translates into a 37% increase in productivity, the absenteeism rate is halved and the number of errors is practically zero. Happiness based on this emotional balance. The challenges facing health have changed dramatically since the turn of this century due to factors such as an aging population, rapid urbanization of cities and the globalization of unhealthy lifestyles. Health or disease can no longer be analyzed without taking into account the environment and the way in which the individual lives there. The disease is no longer seen as isolated clinical cases, they are always social cases, the origin of which lies in the existing mode of social organization. And in this last aspect, the use of time is decisive for the health of the people. Sleep is like a puzzle where we have to take care of our eating habits, know our chronotype (owls or larks), know when we play sports, what light we use before bedtime, when we stop intellectual activity, how are our social relationships because affectivity is very important for rest and what are our other more or less toxic habits. We have internal time, which is what our body clock regulates; an external environmental time (light-dark cycle) and an external social time (official time, work and leisure). These three times must be well aligned if we do not want a time disruption to occur. To avoid this situation, the regularity of habits is proposed, the contrast between day and night, and synchronization with our leisure and work schedules (enhancement of time).

November 19: Technological humanism and time management

Technological humanism is based on a new look that we must take towards technology. And in this new look, the purpose of which is to avoid techno-stress and achieve digital well-being, it is essential to learn to manage four behaviors: time management by teleworking (being available), l ‘immediacy of the response (respond immediately), virtual display (communicate only) by screens) and be up to date (know the latest news). If we are able to generate changes in these four behaviors, we can evolve. He is engaged in a slow tech style based on focusing time on input, coordinating face-to-face with the virtual, and relaxing the worry of not being in the know.

Act of handing over the XV prize to rationalize Spanish hours

On the last day of the congress, the XV ARHOE Award was awarded in its three categories: entity, institution or citizen (award: ATA-Asociación de Trabajadores Autnomos, access: AEDIPE); company (award: SincroGO and access: DELSOL Software) and communication support (award: “It’s not just any day” – RNE). In addition, special prizes were awarded to the General Councils of the official associations of doctors, nurses and pharmacists for their generous work and time devoted to Spanish society, in this extremely complex year due to the pandemic.

The awards were collected in each of their categories: Lorenzo Amor, President of the ATA; Juan Pablo Borregn, National President of AEDIPE; Carlos Ruiz, Managing Partner of SincroGO; Pilar Meseguer, Deputy Executive Director of Software DELSOL; Carles Mesa, director and presenter of RNE’s “It’s Not Just Any Day”; Serafn Romero, President of the General Council of Official Medical Associations; Florentino Prez, President of the General Council of Nurses and Jess Aguilar, President of the General Council of the Official Associations of Pharmacists.

The Congress closed: Cristina Lpez-Cobo, Director General of Equality of the Community of Madrid and the President of AROE, Mr. Jos Luis Casero.

