“The pandemic requires all delivery”

Publication: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 5:05 PM

Salvador Illa’s duality as Minister of Health and candidate for Generalitat makes Unidos Podemos uncomfortable. Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz called for a decision to be taken quickly, as she considers that the electoral campaign in Catalonia has already started.

If the head of Health has defended that he will exercise his responsibilities as minister until the start of the electoral campaign, devoting himself “body and soul” to his ministerial task, his government partners consider that there can be no distractions. with the third wave in gestation.

“The pandemic requires all focus, all courage, all intelligence and all dedication,” Diaz said. However, ministers who shared many hours during the first months of the pandemic are defending their commitment. This is the case of Margarita Robles, who underlined Illa’s “absolute dedication” and her only goal, that of saving lives.

The opposition asks Illa to leave the ministry

The opposition leaves no room for the Minister of Health and demands that he leave his portfolio as soon as possible. This was expressed by the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, who believes that Illa cannot be in an election campaign and believes that “he must resign if he wants to be a candidate for the Generalitat of Catalonia.

In addition, he accuses him of using Moncloa as an electoral speaker: “What he cannot do is use official and institutional means to try to scrape the votes by neglecting an already regrettable management at the head of the ministry. . “

Citizens, critical of the way he is handling this change in government, demand that the dedication to managing the pandemic be complete. “We need a Minister of Health who thinks of saving lives and not of votes”, defended Inés Arrimadas. For this, they also want Illa to leave the ministry as soon as possible.