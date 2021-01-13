“The pandemic situation in Spain is very worrying”

Updated: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 8:06 PM

Published on: 01/13/2021 20:03

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, acknowledged that the pandemic situation in our country is “very worrying” and assured that some communities are experiencing a much worse situation than that of the second wave.

“Make no mistake, we will face a few weeks of growing cases, hospitalizations and we must act according to the framework of actions to successfully fight the second wave,” the minister said at a conference press after the Interterritorial Council.

In this sense, the Minister insisted on the need to “scrupulously respect the measures that each autonomous community dictates”, in order to alleviate the dramatic situation our country is going through.

Vaccination in residences

Regarding the vaccination plan, Illa celebrated that virtually all Autonomous Communities will conclude the process of administering the first dose in nursing homes this week.

In addition, assured the minister, during these weeks, it was possible to verify that “there is a very low rejection of vaccines”, of about 5%. Something you wanted to thank.

In this sense, he stressed that next week the next vaccination groups to which vaccines should be administered will be decided.