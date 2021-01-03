the parties are fighting for the seats

Updated: Sunday, January 3, 2021 5:50 PM

Published on: 01/03/2021 17:48

There are six weeks left before 14F, election day in Catalonia, during which one of the candidates will be chosen to chair the Generalitat. Never before have so many options as today, since there are ten main parties competing for the 135 seats in Parliament.

The old convergent space arrives divided in the elections, with three candidates for the presidency of the Generalitat. Junts per Catalunya proposed Laura Borràs in a list led by Carles Puigdemont, with unilateralism and confrontation as the flag.

Borràs herself claimed that the elections are for her or for Illa and criticized that “the CPS is 155 years old and the mismanagement of the crisis”. “Illa left Catalonia being the PSC quota and comes back being the PSOE quota,” he said.

For his part, Artur Mas supports the PDeCAT option, led by Àngels Chacón, which promises to give priority to the economy. For her part, Marta Pascal, of the Nationalist Party of Catalonia (PNC), claims a “pragmatic and negotiating” Catalanism.

In addition, Esquerra will try the sorpasso with a Pere Aragonès paid to the post of president since the disqualification of Torra. His bet is to negotiate with Sánchez for a government with parties favorable to the right to decide. “If the 14F I obtain the confidence of the citizenship, I will formally propose to the Junts, to the PDeCAT, to the CUP and to the Communes which are part of the government”, declared Aragonès in an article published on the ERC site.

This government is also open to the CUP of the former mayor of Badalona, ​​Dolors Sabater and to En Comú Podem of Jéssica Albiach. However, for the moment, it is closed to the CPS which with Salvador Illa dealt a blow to the electoral council. The pandemic minister, who declared that he was going “home”, proposes management and prefers to agree with the Commons, being in favor of a government like the Spaniards.

As for the date on which he will leave his post as minister, Salvador Illa said he would do so 15 days before 14F, the date on which the electoral campaign begins. In addition, the always spokesperson for the Ministry of Health assured that “there will be no government of the CPS with ERC”.

And in Citizens, Carlos Carrizosa will try against the prognosis to restore the victory of the party in 2017. There they also make the Minister of Health the target of their attacks: “The Spanish government and Mr. Illa, in particular, have resigned from their positions. post of Minister of Health, ”declared Nacho Martín Blanco, member of Parliament for Ciutadans in Catalonia.

Precisely, in the orange part the waters continue still troubled by the jump of Lorena Roldán to the PP of Alejandro Fernández, who accused Illa this Saturday on LaSexta Noche of having “made lying a fundamental element of his career” and declared that he believed the minister “is going to Catalonia to come to an agreement with ERC”, which Illa himself denied. Roldán and Fernández are both convinced that the exporter of citizens of Catalonia will not be “the only one to take this step”.

Vox, for his part, will attempt to enter the Parliament of Catalonia for the first time with Ignacio Garriga, who since being elected to the Lower House has become one of Vox’s centerpieces. The candidate for the elections in Catalonia is a dentist by profession and was chosen by Abascal to defend the motion of censure against Pedro Sánchez.