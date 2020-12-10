the patient will have to confirm his wish to die at least four times

The Congressional Justice Committee approved the opinion on the euthanasia bill, with votes against only PP and Vox. The legislative initiative, which passed the process with 22 votes for and 14 against, will now go through the plenary of the chamber, as expected next week, then to the Senate and could finally be approved in mid -March.

The project, which aims to regulate euthanasia and assisted suicide, envisions the patient repeating up to four points in the process he wishes to die, as ‘El País’ argued and laSexta was able to confirm.

At any time during the process, lasting longer than one month, the patient can change his mind and renounce it, and the doctors can reject his request, allowing an appeal procedure to this effect. Toilets can also refuse to participate.

Likewise, it is established that the patient must suffer from a serious and incurable or chronic and disabling illness to request euthanasia. A request that must be made in writing and renewed after 15 days.

After having requested it this second time in writing, a doctor must explain to the person concerned his situation and the available alternative options, after which he will have 24 hours to confirm whether he wishes to continue the process.

Your doctor should explain the case to a second doctor outside of the process, who will transfer it to an assessment committee, which will decide whether to authorize it. If he approves it, the doctor who requested it will be communicated to him, who will then speak again with his patient to euthanize him or provide him with drugs to die, in the event of assisted suicide.

However, it would be possible to shorten the deadlines set in this schedule if doctors believe that the patient will not survive the duration of the treatment process.

The euthanasia bill, promoted by the PSOE after two failed attempts in the past, was accepted for processing by Congress last February.

A legislative initiative that follows the unrest, which reopened the debate last year, in the case of Ángel Hernández, for whom the prosecution is calling for six years in prison for helping his wife, María José Carrasco, to die in April 2019, after 30 years suffering from sclerosis.