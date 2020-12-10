The payment of Juan Carlos I to the Treasury corresponds to a donation of 800,000 euros from the Mexican businessman Sanginés-Krause

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, December 10, 2020 09:57

The payment by Juan Carlos I of nearly 700,000 euros to the Treasury would correspond to the tax regularization of a donation of around 800,000 euros paid by the Mexican businessman Allen Sangines-Krause, as learned laSexta.

Sources close to the monarch emeritus point out that the donation tax would have been paid in this way, a tribute that is attributed to the autonomous communities, in this case to the Community of Madrid.

Lawyers for the former head of state reported yesterday, Wednesday, that Juan Carlos I had paid 678,393.72 euros to the Treasury, without prior request, to regularize his tax situation, including interest and surcharges.

Taxes that would correspond to his use of opaque cards, with which the monarch paid for hotels, travel and other expenses, with money allegedly coming from accounts belonging to Sangines-Krause.

However, tax sources told LaSexta on Wednesday that the amount paid to the Treasury by Juan Carlos I seems a priori too high to correspond only to the money given by the Mexican. If the liquidation is correct, they point out, the case would be closed and there would be no tax crimes or money laundering.

In any case, Anti-Corruption will investigate the origin of the money to verify if, indeed, everything is from the aforementioned tycoon or if other funds are being regularized.