The percentage of young people aged 16 to 29 who are neither working nor studying has increased by 34% in the past two years

The percentage of young people aged 16 to 29 who are neither working nor studying has increased by 34% in the past two years

“The value and talent that young people bring to the labor market, through social approaches such as the environment and the gender perspective, are essential for the economic recovery of our country”, explains Pablo Soriano, director of Accin Social en Accin. Against Hunger and coordinator of the more than 120 employment and entrepreneurship programs that the organization carries out in Spain. “After confinement, a digital revolution has started in all sectors of work, and it is young people, digital natives, who can promote this situation so that companies are not left out.”

18.43% of participants in Accin Contra el Hambre employment programs are under 30, a trend that has become more pronounced with the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, that figure was 15.80%. and the obstacles that already existed before the pandemic have deepened ”, explains Marta Gonzlez, manager of the intermediation program with companies at Accin Contra el Hambre.

In addition, adds Marta Gonzlez, “there is the misconception that if you have no experience you will not be able to perform a job effectively and efficiently. There are jobs that with the right training and specific skills will suffice. “

The Action Against Hunger technical team maintains that the number of young people in employment programs will continue to increase: “academic training is delayed, access to the labor market is more expensive and, with the destruction of ‘jobs, there will be a bottleneck that further hinders young people from finding employment. “

Businesses, allies to curb youth unemployment

In just two years, the percentage of young people aged 16 to 29 who are neither working nor studying has increased by 34%, according to data from the Ministry of Labor. It is not only young people who do not study, but also all those who have already completed their higher, middle and lower education and are now unemployed. In total, there are two million young people in this situation. “A lot of talent and innovation is lost in Spanish companies by not offering more employment options to young people,” says Pablo Soriano.

“Businesses and public administrations must get involved in this problem to reduce youth unemployment,” said Marta Gonzlez. “Young people are the foundations of the society of tomorrow, if we do not take them into account today, what society are we building? asks the employment expert. “We need a prepared youth, with professional experience – and for that the involvement of companies is necessary – so that we have a sustainable future with advantages.”

The gender gap in the world of work begins before the age of 30

Unemployment data, according to the Statistical Institute, stabilized from the second quarter of 2020 to this year, around 15%. The difference is more marked between women and men, since in the case of women unemployment increases by almost one point, to 17.36% at the same time, while that of men decreases by one point at a time. year to stand at 13.39% in 2021.

“Women devote more time to studies and this means that our access to employment and to the acquisition of professional experience extends over time, therefore access to the labor market is later,” explains Marta Gonzlez.

Another reason for this gap, underlines Ana Alarcn, head of entrepreneurship programs at Accin Contra el Hambre, is “the feminization and masculinization of the productive sectors: the digital, technological, scientific, construction or energy sectors. have high employment rates, as well as better quality, are dominated by men while feminized sectors such as care, health, cleaning, services, mostly occupied by women, are precarious ”.

Another important factor to consider in the gap is how motherhood penalizes women compared to men: “Women with children are twice as likely to be unemployed and 20% more likely to have a job. temporary and / or partial contract, ”says Alarcn.

Youth entrepreneurship, an increasingly attractive employment opportunity

Entrepreneurship is gaining ground among young audiences. In 2019, the number of young people who were part of the Accin Contra el Hambre entrepreneurship programs was 37.43% and now corresponds to almost half of the total -49.03% -. “One of the consequences of the pandemic is the interest of young people in starting their own business,” explains Alarcn, employability and gender specialist at Action contre la Faim.

Between 2020 and 2021, the sectors in which the most business is generated are services and commerce, regardless of age. However, those over 30 rely on the hotel industry, while the youngest turn to specialized consulting firms such as design and graphic arts, or marketing, communication and advertising. They are also companies with a strong digital and sustainable component, such as the marketing of agro-ecological products, natural cosmetics, the promotion of local and second-hand trade, renewable energies, etc.

Regarding business ideas and business plans that have not yet been established as a business, it should be noted the increased interest of the young population in the culture, leisure sector and sport compared to people over 30 years old.

Accion contra el Hambre develops employment and entrepreneurship support programs for young people in various autonomous communities, helping them in the field of self-employment with feasibility studies, business plans, personalized advice and financial and employment assistance with training and workshops that promote their employment opportunities. 88% of businesses created with our support are still in business a year later, and nearly half of employment program participants find work as soon as they complete them. The objective of Action Against Hunger in Spain is to fight unemployment and promote the social and professional inclusion of people who have difficulty accessing the labor market.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric