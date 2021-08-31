The perfect ERP for accounting and financial profiles

SAP Finance is the main module of the SAP ERP and it is therefore a totally necessary tool in the financial services of large companies.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 31 August 2021



Why a SAP Finance course? What is SAP S / 4HANA?

SAP Finance or SAP FI is the main module of SAP which covers all the financial and accounting processes of a company.

Its main sub-modules or components are: General Accounting-Accounts Payable-Accounts Receivable-Bank Accounting-Fixed Assets-Accounting Closure and Financial Reports.

SAP FI is undoubtedly one of the most important modules of SAP. It is designed to serve all financial and accounting processes of an organization. Within this module, financial information is available for any review in real time.

The real-time functionality of SAP modules enables more precise planning and decision-making. The FI module integrates and communicates with other SAP modules such as MM (Materials Management), PP (Production Planning), SD (Sales and Distribution), PM (Plant Maintenance) and PS (Project Management).

The FI module also communicates with HCM (Human Resource Management) which includes PA (Personnel Management), PT (Time Management), PY (Payroll), Travel Expense Management. The document transactions that occur in certain modules generate accounting entries through the accounting determination tables.

SAP Finance Consultant – SAP Finance User

Among the many vacancies that SAP FI needs, there are two different profiles:

SAP FI USER: Anyone who uses SAP at a basic level in the SAP FI module, requires very basic knowledge to perform day-to-day operations of accounting, creation of suppliers, customers, invoicing, payments, etc. SAP FI CONSULTANT: The consultant has in-depth knowledge of the module and is able to implement and develop the module in a company.

Who are the SAP FI COURSES for?

Unemployed with or without experience looking for a career change with a change to the successful career of SAP Digital. Recent graduates who wish to develop a professional SAP career. SAP Consultants who wish to be updated or certified in the latest SAP S / 4 Hana version. Experienced users in SAP who want to jump into consulting and increase their professional possibilities

