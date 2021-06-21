The perfect excuse to get rid of video calls at work

15% of Spanish employees have claimed to update their devices to avoid a video call

June 21, 2021



Frequent meetings are often one of the least enjoyable tasks in the office routine. The transition to remote work and virtual meetings hasn’t helped, as professionals continue to be tired from video calls and feel more tired at the end of the workday. As a recent Kaspersky study shows, some employees found an excuse to skip some of their calls: they claimed their work devices were unavailable due to updates.

It is easy for coworkers to believe this because it is something common that can happen to them. In addition to missed appointments, 33% of Spanish employees lost part of their work or unsaved data when their PC or laptop was restarted after installing updates.

Still, some employees see this device downtime as an opportunity to procrastinate, as 24% of respondents in Spain admit to installing updates to deliberately waste time at work. However, most employees don’t like to interrupt their tasks, which is why 62% want updates to occur outside of working hours to stay productive.

Typically, updates are downloaded during business hours in silent mode and do not affect activity. However, to apply them to the system, a restart is required. Of course, some issues cannot be reported. , so normally the user can reboot in a can see, some people do not receive these notifications or do not want. Therefore, the required reboot may occur at the most inopportune time – right before an important call or when they are writing a long email, ”he says. Egor Kharchenko, Head of IT Assets and Services Group at Kaspersky.

To make updates easier for administrators and IT workers, Kaspersky recommends that IT departments do the following:

Schedule updates closer to the end of the workday, when devices are still on and can download needed updates, but employee activity is typically slower. If possible, use wake-on-LAN technology. This allows workstations to be powered on over the network so that updates can be downloaded after hours. Divide users into multiple groups, including a test group. Update them one by one, so that the IT department can help everyone on time if there is a problem. Inform staff about the auto-save feature available in some office productivity programs: automatically save all your changes. Install an endpoint protection solution with patch management features, such as Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business. Additionally, behavior detection and exploit prevention technologies do not allow cybercriminals to exploit unpatched security issues.

