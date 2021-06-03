The Pfizer vaccine can cause heartburn – Whidbey Daily News

Israel formed a commission to study the vaccine.

Jerusalem. Israel claims to have found a possible link between the Pfizer vaccine and cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle). More than 5 million people were vaccinated between December 2020 and May 2021, the health ministry said. Of these, symptoms of myocarditis are reported in 275. A commission was formed for the study. According to research, there is a link between myocarditis in people aged 16 to 30 and getting a second dose. This effect was more pronounced in the age group of 16 to 19 years. However, Pfizer has denied any link claims.

New Delhi. The way for modern and Pfizer vaccines to enter India has become easier. DCGI President VG Somani said the vaccines would not require bridging tests and batch testing in India. Let us tell you that DCGI has given use to those foreign companies in India which are recognized by big countries and WHO.

