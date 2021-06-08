The phone thief takes a photo, his victim receives it on his cloud – ScoopCube

The Basics A phone thief was betrayed by photos taken with his victim’s phone.

He betrayed himself. Attack Security Police officers have just taken a young man suspected of theft into custody.

On that day, December 25, 2020, around 9:30 p.m., a woman’s smartphone was torn off while the doors were closed while calling on a subway train at the stop of the Faculty of Pharmacy. . She filed a complaint.

A few days later, she wasn’t surprised when new photos popped up in her memory cloud. His thief had taken a picture on the phone. The victim immediately forwarded the images to investigators.

Armed with these and images from surveillance cameras, the police managed to identify the thief, a 21-year-old man who was already known to their services. They could also establish a connection with another theft similarly committed in early February.

Released from Seysses Prison, where he is staying, he was heard in police custody, where he denied the facts. He is to be brought to justice by the criminal court this Tuesday afternoon as part of the immediate appearances.