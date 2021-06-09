“The Plaza de Colón is a trifle”

Updated: Wednesday 09 June 2021 10:16

Posted: 06/09/2021 10:14 AM

Pardons to the prisoners in the trial focused the scrutiny session on the government on Wednesday after the turn of ERC leader Oriol Junqueras, who ruled out the unilateral route in a letter posted on laSexta.com.

PP spokesperson Cuca Gamarra was tasked with launching questions to Carmen Calvo, with President Sánchez not present due to an official trip to Argentina. “What does justice compare to revenge?” The popular, who accused the government of wanting to “go from an illegal referendum to a referendum agreed outside the constitution”.

“They want amnesty, will they also give in to that? Why are they accepting as their interlocutor a person convicted of sedition?” Asked Gamarra, to which Calvo replied: “I will not answer what is not s. has not happened, will they invent preventive control in this chamber? “

Gamarra responded by assuring that “many Socialist voters have abandoned them” because of the pardons and assured that the government “has already made the decision”: “Do not take us for fools and do not deceive us. that there are political prisoners The Spaniards do not want a government that aligns with the criminals.

Calvo, in turn to respond, asked the PP not to worry about “the militants” of the PSOE. “Worried about the members of your party who are not going to accompany Mr. Casado to the second part of the Colón photo on Sunday,” he said in reference to the absences of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Juanma Moreno and Alfonso Fernández Mañueco .

“Spain does not need Vox, on the far right we already have you behind them. They are not an alternative, they have absolutely nothing at the top of the table, which is why they go to the Plaza de Colón, to continue facing Catalonia against Spain and Spain against Catalonia, ”criticized the vice-president of the government.

In addition, Calvo criticized the government for being the PP’s “heir to the disaster”, something he is trying to “constitutionally and decently resolve for the good of the country”. “They do not help us but leave us in this responsibility with a little calm. The Plaza de Colón is a trifle, helplessness,” he said.

The vice president also challenged the PP to collect signatures in Catalonia against pardons, as they only collect in other regions of Spain: “Brave, you are very brave, collect signatures in Catalonia, look the Catalans opposite, the separatists and the non-independentistas. Tell them that they have a way out for this country, tell them because they don’t have one. “