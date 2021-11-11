the-pleasure-of-finding-out-what-you-thought-you-knew

Close to 40 young journalists symbolically began their professional careers this Wednesday. They are part of the 33 ª and 34 ª promotions (28 and 36 students, respectively) of the UAM-EL PAÍS School of Journalism. With the Argentine journalist Martín Caparrós as sponsor, they celebrated their graduation at the newspaper’s headquarters in Madrid, accompanied by the director of the Master, Álex Grijelmo; the rector of the Autonomous University of Madrid, Amaya Mendikoetxea; the director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno, and the executive president of PRISA Media, Carlos Núñez.

Martín Caparrós recalled in his conference the need to know one’s own prejudices before facing an article, “ to be able to handle them ”and that they don’t handle you; and, above all, he stressed the importance of listening. “That is more than anything journalism: enjoying listening, that pleasure of finding out what you thought you knew and did not know.”

Not all those who should have been there. The pandemic prevented the 28 promotion from celebrating its graduation a year ago, when it was playing, so many are already out of town or they couldn’t miss their jobs. Those who did attend the event participated in the tribute to their effort and to the profession itself.

Caparrós, presented by the former director of the School and EL PAÍS Javier Moreno, began the main speech: “I I would, of course, want to tell you a story ”. The author of books like El hunger and Ñamérica , as an astute storyteller, fed the students with disguised story tips.

What stories and illusions have led these young people to want to become journalists? Caparrós wondered. He bet on curiosity: “That strange impulse that does not leave you alone until you have the feeling that you have understood something and therefore you can already tell it.” It also aimed, as an engine, the adventurous spirit or a way to go out into the world to improve it. “A vaporous illusion,” he described, but without which nothing is ever worthwhile. “Journalism, devious as it is, from time to time manages to convince you that you are doing it,” he conceded.

The journalist Martín Caparrós offers a speech as godfather of the promotions 33 and 34 of the Master’s degree in Journalism at the UAM-EL PAÍS School. Víctor Sainz

Caparrós exposed young editors to “the complex simplicity of journalism” that, Beyond the new narratives, formats and channels of diffusion, it maintains the same essence. A structure based on finding out without waiting for someone to tell it; think, fleeing from common places, and narrate “without recording everything like a one-eyed notary.” Faced with the continuous predictions of the end of the trade or the crushing phrase of the difficulty of the times, the journalist reassured them with his 45 years from experience. “What you have to watch out for is to fall into the temptation of clicking”, he pointed out. it is to be ethical if the maxim of “be decent” and “do not cheat” is followed. He also breathed in some air for their flight and emphasized their privileged position: “You will do what you choose to do, what you like; and one, who is already grown up, knows that this is the greatest privilege someone can have in life. ”

The new journalists also received advice from Álex Grijelmo. The director of the School and deputy director of EL PAÍS listed some keys that they could use in their future, such as the importance of their point of view or that of assuming errors “honestly and openly” in order to rectify them.

The rector, Amaya Mendikoetxea, confessed that one day she thought about being a journalist, and added: “You have become witnesses to this paradigm shift in the world from a journalism school. I confess my envy. ”

Elena Vierna, of 24 years, of the reality is different, I want to continue being a believer in the trade ”. His partner Felix Krinner, of 24 years and of the promotion 33 ª, has learned to tell stories always keeping in mind who receives the message on the other side, be it reader, listener or viewer. Beyond training, Krinner highlights the personal gaze he has gained: “A way of facing the world.”