The Pokémon Company has had a record year with no major releases – Old Sport Republic

Business News The Pokémon Company has a record year with no major releases Posted on Jun 1st, 2021 at 4:45 PM The Pokémon Company released key figures for its fiscal year last year. She shows her best performance this year when the franchise hasn't released any big games. Between the games developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo, the card game owned by third party company Creatures Incorporated, and Pokémon GO by Niantic, Pokémon is first and foremost an empire. An empire whose management is partly managed by The Pokémon Company, the latter of which will not "make significant investments" according to Oscar Le Maire, a video game journalist who specializes in numbers. However, it is a nice sum that the company raised in fiscal 2020: Serkan Toto, an economist specializing in video games, says The Pokémon Company had sales of 900 million euros with a net profit of 140 million euros. A record for the company whose revenues have skyrocketed since the launch of Pokémon GO. I see a lot of questions that the winnings were low before Pokémon Go. In fact, the Pokémon Company is not that likely to win (a lot) of money. but rather to manage the license well so that its shareholders benefit directly.— Oscar Lemaire (@oscarlemaire) May 31, 2021 Remarkable figures for the company, which should logically show even higher profits for the financial year 2022 (April 2021 to March 2022): New Pokémon Snap was released on April 30th, the 4G remakes of Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Pokémon Sparkling Pearl are slated for November 19th, while the open world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is slated for January 28th, 2022 Source: Serkan Toto