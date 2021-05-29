the police evict 3,848 people in the early morning

Posted: Saturday May 29, 2021 9:47 AM

The crowd continues to repeat itself every weekend in Barcelona. The Urban Guard, in a joint operation with the Mossos d’Esquadra, evicted a total of 3,848 people early on Saturday for forming mobs in the city’s public spaces. In total, since the end of the state of alert, the Catalan authorities have had to expel more than 23,000 people from various towns.

During this morning, dozens of people gathered at the usual points, in which there have already been massive concentrations in recent weeks, such as the Born Pass or the beaches of the Catalan capital, according to municipal sources.

This is the fourth weekend without a curfew in Catalonia after the end, on May 9, of the state of alarm decreed to stop COVID-19 infections, which had been in effect since October 2020. More precisely , at the dawn of last Saturday, the urban guard of Barcelona evicted a total of 3,959 people to form agglomerations in more than 30 points of the city.

But without a doubt, the night with the most irresponsible was the first full weekend after the state of alarm. A total of 9,055 people were evicted from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 6:00 a.m. Sunday for having gathered in the city’s public spaces.

This has been a common situation in Barcelona on weekend evenings since the state of alert was lifted on May 9. Precisely on that day, the Urban Guard had to evict 7,100 people in various towns.