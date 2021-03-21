The police prevent the advance of the demonstration in favor of Pablo Hasél in Madrid because it is not authorized by the government delegation

Posted: Saturday March 20, 2021 9:04 PM

This Saturday, there were again demonstrations to demand the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasél in different parts of the national territory. In one of them, notably that of Madrid, the national police created a police cordon for the Paseo del Prado to prevent the passage of a mobilization not authorized by the government delegation.

The concentration started around 7:00 p.m. in Atocha and was to move towards Plaza de Cibeles, as stated in the poster of the appeal, which was under the slogan: “For our rights and freedoms. Total amnesty! Freedom Pablo Hásel ”.

However, at around 7.20 p.m., the demonstrators had to stop their advance towards Plaza de Cibeles because of the police cordon put in place by the agents of the national police.

In front of the police cordon, the demonstrators, some with Republican flags, called for the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasél. “From north to south, from east to west, the struggle continues at all costs. The violence does not manage to make ends meet. Here are the anti-fascists,” he chanted.

Likewise, the demonstrators demanded the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the freedom of the imprisoned politicians. “It happens to you, for voting for Marlaska. Political prisoners, freedom. Madrid will be the grave of fascism,” said the rally participants.

Precisely in view of this event, the police force deployed in Madrid was significant, with more than 500 police intervention units, more than 100 prevention and reaction units, 100 city center district police officers and brigade officers. information., As learned laSexta.

In Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca there have also been demonstrations to demand the freedom of the rapper, mobilizations which do not record incidents.