The Por Talento Digital program launches eleven new training courses on digital topics

The Digital Talent Program, promoted by the ONCE Foundation, has just launched eleven new training courses which will begin to develop next fall and for which the registration period is already open.

The courses, which will be taught in person or online, include knowledge areas such as Fronted Developer, Java Programming, Data Analysis with Python, WordPress, Digital Transformation for Entrepreneurs, Digital Marketing and SAP, among others.

Three of these trainings will take place in person in Madrid. More specifically, these are the “Communication, Digital Marketing and Web Development Assistant”, “Full Stack Java Developer” and “Data Analysis with Python” courses. These courses have an internship and employment grant to facilitate the integration of students into the labor market.

In addition, and in conjunction with the support of the ONCE Foundation for people with disabilities who wish to set up their own business project, the “Wordpress for entrepreneurs with disabilities” and “Digital transformation” training courses have been designed. . In both cases, the training will be delivered online.

The registration period for all the courses mentioned above ends at the end of next September, so they will start to be taught in early October.

Digital Talent Program

The ONCE Foundation, aware of the importance of the technological sector and of digital training in the labor market, has launched the Digital Talent Program, which is developed in coordination with Inserta Empleo, its entity for training and employment.

For the implementation of this program, it receives support from the European Social Fund, as well as funding from the private sector, which shows its interest in strengthening and attracting the talents of people with disabilities.

As part of the Digital Talents Program, Fundacin ONCE maintains a permanent call for scholarships to support the integration of people with disabilities in training activities in the technological and digital field and thus promote their inclusion and promotion of employment. in specialized and highly skilled jobs. qualified technicians.

