the-portuguese-church-creates-a-commission-to-investigate-sexual-abuse

The Church of Portugal will examine its conscience. The Episcopal Conference will create a commission to investigate cases of sexual abuse that members of the clergy may have committed in the past. During the announcement of the launch of this “historical” study, the president of the Portuguese bishops, José Ornelas, assured this Thursday that the Church “is not afraid, but quite the opposite” of the results that may arise during the investigation. . The announcement represents a radical departure from the position that the institution had maintained until now, which used to minimize the impact on Portugal in a few cases.

Ornelas promised that the commission will have “independence” to deepen its their work and that the bishops face this process with “honesty.” “If there have been attitudes of cover-up in the past, we will address them as well,” he said. “There is absolute unanimity among the Portuguese bishops on the desire to act with transparency and courage to face the due consequences,” he added. Ornelas, who is the bishop of Setúbal, explained that the working method and the calendar will be set by the commission itself, whose composition has not yet been decided. However, he promised to facilitate access to diocesan archives.

The announcement of the Episcopal Conference, made after the plenary assembly that brought together the bishops of 21 diocese for several days in Fatima, occurs shortly after the public petition launched by 241 Catholics from different fields – some of them of public relevance such as the magistrate Rui Cardoso or the writer Margarida Pereira Müller– to open an independent national investigation into the sexual abuse committed in the Church in the last 50 years. The most recent case that has come to light involves a priest from the diocese of Viseu, who has been suspended from his duties while the complaint of the family of a minor of 14 years, who received messages of sexual content sent by the religious, according to the newspaper Público .

In 2020 The Portuguese Episcopal Conference created diocesan commissions for the protection of minors, which have specialists from different areas and to which specific complaints can be transferred. The decision to set up a commission that will trace the past, however, is a more resounding step to recognize the victims and expose both the abuses committed and the complicities that have contributed to silencing them.

The Portuguese initiative is known shortly after the results of the investigation carried out in France by the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase) which revealed that 330 came to light. 000 minors have been attacked since 1950 in the country, and in the same week that the French church has announced that it will sell patrimony to compensate victims of sexual violence. This commission was created at the behest of the French Episcopal Conference. Belgium and Germany are other countries where the past of the Church in relation to sexual abuse has also been scrutinized. In Spain, so far, the Church continues to refuse to open an independent investigation process to find out the extent of pedophilia within the institution in the past.

If you know of any case of sexual abuse that has not seen the light of day, write us with your complaint to abusos@elpais.es