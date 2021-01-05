The possibility of a rebound in COVID infections after the Christmas holidays and the resulting restrictions on economic activity impose a greater degree of uncertainty than usual ??

Analysis of unemployment data for December and projection for January 2021 from the Adecco Group Institute

• These statements, published today by the Adecco Group Institute, the study and dissemination center of the Adecco Group, show the evolution of employment during these months and the challenges that await it.

• According to Javier Blasco, director of the Adecco Group Institute: “The resurgence of outbreaks due to COVID-19 means that the month of December has just over 7,000 affiliations if the figures are seasonally adjusted. The current Christmas campaign is increasing membership and hiring of the youth group, although their unemployment rate continues to more than double compared to the rest of the age groups. The forecast after the outbreaks and lockdowns is that we will end 2020 with a drop in GDP of around 12% and an unemployment rate of 17%, a figure that, at least, will remain for the whole of 2021 ”.

• “For next January, registrations should fall – as every year – to 18.8 million (-1.9% over one year) and unemployment increase (3.98 million unemployed; +22.4%). The possibility of a rebound in COVID infections after the Christmas holidays and the resulting restrictions on economic activity impose a higher degree of uncertainty than usual during these months, ”says Blasco.

• “While waiting to see the effects of European Union aid, it is urgent to promote active employment policies and reforms that make the labor market more flexible and promote hiring, as well as social dialogue and collective bargaining. It is essential to promote the training and retraining of workers, especially the most vulnerable groups: young people, the long-term unemployed, those over 55, women and people with different abilities, ”adds Blasco.

• As the Ministry of Labor has already announced, the number of registered unemployed in December was 3,888,137, which represents an annual increase of 724,532 unemployed (+ 22.9%), nine consecutive months with annual increase in unemployment of more than 20%. In December, unemployment rose to 36,825 unemployed (+ 0.9%), its worst figure this month since 2009 and there are 755,600 workers who are still at ERTE.

• In terms of affiliation, the average number of Social Security affiliates is 19.05 million people (the highest figure since last February, before the outbreak of the pandemic). This figure implies a decrease of 360,105 jobs in the last twelve months (-1.9% yoy) although in the last month that figure has increased by 26,432 members.

Unemployment data for December 2020 – the last of the worst years for jobs in memory – has just been released, again leading to a slight increase in the number of Social Security affiliates. This figure rises to 19.05 million members of Social Security in December. This is the highest figure since February (before the start of the global pandemic) although it implies a drop of 360,105 jobs over the last twelve months (-1.9% over one year).

Regarding the number of registered unemployed, this amounts to 3,888,137. The year-over-year increase was 724,532 unemployed (+ 22.9%), and with that there was nine months in a row with annual increases in unemployment of over 20%. In December, unemployment rose to 36,825 unemployed (+ 0.9%), its worst figure in a month of December since 2009 and it should be remembered that 755,600 workers remain at ERTE, that is to say nearly 9,000 more than qu ‘there was a month before.

Javier Blasco, director of the Adecco Group Institute, says “The resurgence of outbreaks due to COVID-19 means December has just over 7,000 affiliations if the numbers are seasonally adjusted. The current Christmas campaign is increasing membership and hiring of the youth group, although their unemployment rate continues to more than double compared to the rest of the age groups. The forecast after the outbreaks and lockdowns is that we will end 2020 with a drop in GDP of around 12% and an unemployment rate of 17%, a figure that, at least, will remain for the whole of 2021 ”.

“For next January, the workforce should drop – as every year – to 18.8 million (-1.9% over one year) and unemployment increase (3.98 million unemployed; +22.4%). The possibility of a rebound in COVID infections after the Christmas holidays and the resulting restrictions on economic activity impose a higher degree of uncertainty than usual during these months, “Blasco says.”

While waiting to see the effects of European Union aid, it is urgent to promote active employment policies and reforms that make the labor market more flexible and promote hiring, as well as social dialogue. and collective bargaining which contribute to this flexibility as a guarantee of employment. It is essential to promote the training and re-qualification of workers, in particular the most vulnerable groups: young people, the long-term unemployed, those over 55, women and people with different abilities, ”concludes Javier Blasco.

Strong points

As the Ministry of Labor has already announced, the number of registered unemployed in December was 3,888,137, which represents a year-over-year increase of 724,532 unemployed (+ 22.9%), which has increased for nine consecutive months. YoY unemployment rate above 20%.

In terms of affiliation, the average number of Social Security affiliates is 19.05 million people (the highest figure since last February, before the outbreak of the pandemic). This figure implies a decrease of 360,105 jobs in the last twelve months (-1.9% yoy) although in the last month that figure has increased by 26,432 members.

For the seventh consecutive month, Services are again the sector in which membership numbers fall the most. The decrease in employment was 2.2% year over year (323,300 fewer jobs).

