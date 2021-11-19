Culture

'The power of the dog' and three other movies to watch this weekend

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminNovember 19, 2021
2
'the-power-of-the-dog'-and-three-other-movies-to-watch-this-weekend

The power of the dog is a film based on the homonymous novel published in the sixties by the American Thomas Savage. This dark and disturbing western is the return to the cinema, after 12 years spent on television, Jane Campion, a director whose intense narrative personality bursts in here from the very first sequence. With Next Door , actor Daniel Brühl makes his directorial debut with a black comedy about the crystal bubble of stars. Brühl conducts with harmony, without stylistic details but with professional taste, and plays a very complicated role of himself.

Freedom is the first feature film by Clara Roquet, premiered at the Cannes Critics’ Week. Full of beautiful symbolic details and with obvious reminiscences of Carlos Saura’s cinema, especially of Cría cuervos . Finally, in Last night in Soho, the British Edgar Wright returns to offer a formal exhibition whose result does not offer anything too interesting. The director puts a bit of everything, steps from thriller , fantastic horror, Italian giallo and even musical, to tell a story of blood and ghosts.

The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña, and the criticism can be read by clicking on the photo.

The power of the dog

Two brothers are co-owners from a huge ranch in Montana. When George secretly marries a village widow, Phil, he wagers a relentless sadistic war to completely destroy her using his son, Peter, as a pawn.

Daniel Brühl, en 'La puerta de al lado'

Next door

Daniel is a A well-known actor who leaves his elegant attic in Berlin one morning, his beautiful wife and the nanny who takes care of their two young children to fly to London for the casting of a superhero movie.

Maria Morera y Nicolle García, en 'Libertad'.

Freedom

The Vidal family passes at their house of summer the last vacation of the grandmother Angela, who suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s. Nora, 14, feels that she cannot find her place. Children’s games seem ridiculous to him and adult conversations are great for him. But everything changes with the arrival of Libertad, of 15 years old and daughter of Rosana, the Colombian woman who cares for Angela.

Anya Taylor-Joy y Thomasin McKenzie, en 'Última noche en el Soho'.

Last night in Soho

A passionate young woman Through fashion he discovers that he can enter the decade of 1960, where he meets his idol, an attractive aspiring singer. But the London of the sixties is not what it seems, and time will begin to crumble with grim consequences.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminNovember 19, 2021
2
LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

WhatsApp
Back to top button