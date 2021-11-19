'The power of the dog' and three other movies to watch this weekend

The power of the dog is a film based on the homonymous novel published in the sixties by the American Thomas Savage. This dark and disturbing western is the return to the cinema, after 12 years spent on television, Jane Campion, a director whose intense narrative personality bursts in here from the very first sequence. With Next Door , actor Daniel Brühl makes his directorial debut with a black comedy about the crystal bubble of stars. Brühl conducts with harmony, without stylistic details but with professional taste, and plays a very complicated role of himself.

Freedom is the first feature film by Clara Roquet, premiered at the Cannes Critics’ Week. Full of beautiful symbolic details and with obvious reminiscences of Carlos Saura’s cinema, especially of Cría cuervos . Finally, in Last night in Soho, the British Edgar Wright returns to offer a formal exhibition whose result does not offer anything too interesting. The director puts a bit of everything, steps from thriller , fantastic horror, Italian giallo and even musical, to tell a story of blood and ghosts.

The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña, and the criticism can be read by clicking on the photo.