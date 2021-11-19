'the-power-of-the-dog':-benedict-cumberbatch's-recital-for-the-new-masculinity-of-the-western-world

Few film genres have served the epic of masculinity like the western. And probably none like the western has been able to refute it and shake its foundations. An earthquake to which the shock wave of the formidable latest film by New Zealand Jane Campion contributes, The Power of the Dog.

Based on the novel Eponymous published in the sixties by the American Thomas Savage, this dark and disturbing film represents the return to the cinema, after 12 years turned on television, of a director whose intense narrative personality bursts in here from the first sequence. On a black background the vibrant soundtrack of Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead component) plays and the voice in off, sweet and soft, of a young man who talks about the death of his father and his duty to his mother (Kirsten Dunst), to care for her and save her. “What kind of man would he be if not?” Asks the character played by Kodi Smit-McPhee into the void, a sensitive and mannered boy whose presence will open the spigot of the erotic impulse of a world that rejects everything feminine and only understands men, of a type of men.

We are in the beautiful state of Montana in 1925, a herd of cattle crosses the screen while from the shadow of a house, in an unmistakably Fordian shot, we see the rude cowboy who is played by British actor Benedict Cumberbatch walking by in one of the best performances of his brilliant career, an authentic recital in which the exhibition of testosterone, his catalog of rude alpha male behaviors will only be the fragile and stark retaining wall of a tragic and repressed sexuality. What Cumberbatch does with his obnoxious and fascinating character is to delight himself over and over again thanks to a work sustained by his broken gaze, his imposing voice and his manly yet sinuous gaits. It is known that John Wayne did not act, that John Wayne walked, and perhaps that is why Cumberbatch’s close-up is that, a cowboy walking while Greenwood’s intense guitar fully introduces the viewer to the murky beauty of this film.

The power of the dog is, like all Western, a film about survival. The two brothers who play Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons will see their tense harmony fractured when the latter marries the widow who plays Kirsten Dunst, a crystal woman who only finds complicity in her son, a lanky and delicate boy whose refinement – is a student , a man of books, as James Stewart was in The man who killed Liberty Valance – highlights the roughness around him . Campion’s new film invokes the tradition of complex and silent psychological portraits of the west to take them to a more abstract terrain – something that connects it with Keilly Reichardt’s minimalist West – and above all more contemporary and fetishistic, as was the case in the surprising song to the brotherly love of The Sisters brothers, Jacques Audiard’s western with Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, or in the incomparable homosexual love story of Brokeback Mountain, by Ang Lee, where Heath Ledger, through his laconic and tortured cowboy Ennis del Mar, reached the throne of the actors of his generation.

Although Campion is too cryptic in the relationship between the two brothers, his mastery is redoubled in the revision of the myth of the hunted hunter. From there, Cumberbatch and the young man who plays Kodi Smit-McPhee completely take over the film and, thanks to the quiet combat of an attraction in which nothing turns out to be what it seems, they re-found the eternal masculinity of the man with another type of man. western.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Address: Jane Campion.

Performers: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie.

Gender: western. Australia, 2021.

Duration: 128 minutes.