The PP calls for the cessation of Grande-Marlaska for having qualified the party as a “criminal organization”

Publication: Sunday, April 25, 2021 10:28 PM

Several Popular Party leaders have called for the resignation of Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska after calling Pablo Casado’s party a “criminal organization” during a PSOE campaign in Getafe. The first was the advisor of justice of the Community of Madrid and secretary of justice and interior of the PP, Enrique López, who in an interview with Liarla Pardo indicated that “he should be resigned, if not ceased” . “Do you think that a criminal organization can stand for election?” Asked politician Cristina Pardo, host of the show.

So, he called for a campaign in which “ideas are confronted”: “In the campaign, they don’t confront people, they don’t insult and demonize themselves,” he said. In the same way, the leader of the formation Pablo Casado, criticized Marlaska’s remarks, considering that it is an “attack on democracy”.

“The criminals are the ETA members approaching, and the Civil Guards are serving for exposing their negligence in a pandemic. Sánchez must now dismiss him for institutional decency,” he condemned in a message on his twitter account.

The spokesperson for the “popular” in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, also addressed the issue in her Twitter profile, considering that with his words, Marlaska “degrades politics”: “In which democracy the Minister of the Interior accuses- the criminal organization of the first opposition party? “. Thus, he referred to the Minister of the Interior as “the same as every Friday around 5 terrorist prisoners to guarantee 5 votes which allow him to continue to be so”.