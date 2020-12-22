The PP congratulates Christmas with García Egea and a group of Murcian musicians singing the Christmas carols of Zoom

Published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 12:57 PM

The General Secretary of the Popular Party, Teodoro García Egea, is flamenco in his Christmas greetings this year. The PP’s “number two” chose to congratulate the holidays with “Navidad Flamenca”, a version of popular Christmas carols performed by himself, on guitar, and a group of Murcian musician friends.

The performers met through Zoom, an application “already familiar”, says García Egea, as a way to adapt the good wishes “to the new times we have had to live”.

The Secretary General has chosen music, “the lifeline of thousands of people in this pandemic” as the common thread of the congratulations.

“We may be further away than ever, but we are as close as ever,” says popular number two, who advocates maintaining the same values ​​this different Christmas and hopes “we take care of those we love on. more to enjoy. the melody of 2021 ”.