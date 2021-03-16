The PP denounces Iglesias for “having violated the principle of neutrality” by running as a candidate in Madrid

Updated: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 3:15 PM

Published on: 03/16.2021 14:55

The People’s Party denounced the second vice-president of the government and head of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, before the Provincial Electoral Council of Madrid, for “violating the principles of neutrality, impartiality and equality” during the announcement of his candidacy for the presidency of the Community in a video recorded from his office as vice-president.

They insist on the complaint, to which LaSexta had access, that the video in which Iglesias announces his candidacy was recorded in the office of the vice president, “which is absolutely identifiable and which he uses systematically to launch his institutional messages. “.

They also underline that the scenography in which the same video is developed uses “public symbols and elements” which, according to the PP, lead to making available to one of the candidates for the elections the possibility “of using institutional means. Which are not available to the rest of the candidates.

According to the complaint, the announcement by Iglesias violates Article 50.2 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral System, which establishes that from the moment the elections are called until they are held, “ any act organized or financed , directly or indirectly, by the public authorities which contains allusions to the achievements or achievements obtained, or which uses images or expressions which coincide or are similar to those used in its own campaign by one of the competing political entities “.

The PP underlines that the video with which Iglesias announced his candidacy “has a single electoral aim” and “involves the use of a post and an institutional office to carry out a clandestine campaign act”.

Echenique challenges the PP to beat Iglesias at the polls

United We spokesman can drag on Tuesday that “I would recommend that the PP try to win the (Madrid regional) elections at the polls” and “do not use, as he usually uses, legal tricks to do it”.

“I understand that you see it more difficult, because Mrs Ayuso has it enough once Pablo Iglesias appears in the Community of Madrid”, he presumed, a candidacy which at another point of the wheel came to qualify from “seismic movement” that “it changes absolutely everything” to “political council.” And then he said, “I would recommend that, for once, they try to be Democrats and win the ballot elections.”