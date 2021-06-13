The PP, divided by Colón? The absence of great barons cast doubt on Pablo Casado’s plan

Personal reasons, unavoidable commitments … The reasons for which important barons of the PP were various, but all to avoid being in the demonstration in the Plaza de Colón in Madrid.

The President of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, justifies his absence because he has an audience with the Pope in Rome. This hearing is Monday, but your plane flight is this Sunday.

However, he believes his party is right at the rally, calling it “perfect”, “adequate” and “timely”.