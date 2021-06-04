The PP does not open a case on María Dolores de Cospedal for her accusation in Kitchen

The Popular Party has decided not to open an information file on María Dolores de Cospedal because the “alleged behavior” alleged against the former minister in the Kitchen affair “does not result from the exercise of a public office or representative “.

This is how sources of the PP transfer it, whose rights and guarantees commission, chaired by Andrea Levy, met this Friday afternoon to study the possibility of opening this file.

This decision is based on article 22.1 of its statutes, which provides: “In the event that an affiliate engages in any form of corruption in the exercise of a public function or representation (…)”. The PP defends that justice will be responsible for deciding whether María Dolores de Cospedal “has incurred in this extreme and in a criminal offense or not”.

Finally, they recall that it is this committee which establishes the limitation period for alleged offenses committed by an affiliate when they could be committed, being the committee which interprets the statutes of the PP and its application.