The PP expresses its “respect” for the accusation of Cospedal and “as long as there is no conviction, he is innocent”

Madrid

Posted: Wednesday Jun 02 2021 11:06 AM

Respect for judicial decisions and the presumption of innocence. The Popular Party draws the usual argument to respond to the accusation of María Dolores de Cospedal and López del Hierro in the para-police espionage of Luis Bárcenas, ex-treasurer of the PP.

The judge in the Kitchen case accuses them of bribery, embezzlement and influence peddling, and says evidence was found, including several annotations, in the diary of former Commissioner Villarejo which is said to link the issue. 2 from the time of PP.

Speaking to laSexta, the national spokesperson of the PP, Martínez-Almeida, expressed “total and absolute respect for judicial decisions” and said that the procedure is dealt with first “and then we will do evaluations with the resolutions “.

When asked if he believed in the innocence of Cospedal, general secretary of the PP with Mariano Rajoy, he replied: “What I believe is that at this moment there is a presumption of innocence which must be respected. As long as there is no conviction, Cospedal is innocent. “