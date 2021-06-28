“The PP is making the most furious opposition in Europe”

Madrid

Updated: Monday, June 28, 2021 08:57

Published: 06/28/2021 8:55 AM

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, has been very hard on the Popular Party after the movements of the last few months, especially after the approval of pardons against the prisoners in the trial.

Thus, in an interview with Cadena Ser, the Chief Executive said that the training led by Pablo Casado forced “a deadlock”, and went further in the qualifiers towards his work: “The PP, during these years, he made the most furious opposition in Europe, “he blurted out.

In this sense, according to Sánchez, the popular “did not recognize the legitimacy of the government, they used the pandemic against the government and questioned the democratic quality in Europe of the recovery funds”. A fact, says the leader, who repeated himself “yesterday” when “we saw how they broke a consensus in the memory of the victims of terrorism”.

“The opposition does not get up every Wednesday in a control session, frowning and cursing four times, sitting down and that’s it. It’s a lot more, and especially in these times of pandemic”, insisted the president, who nevertheless considers that the citizens “take note” of everything that has happened in the legislature: “When the time comes, they will know how to assess what some have done and what others have done” , he said.

Sánchez, on the motion of censure: “Both the PP, Vox and Cs show enormous frustration”

Asked about the possibility that the three right-wing parties will launch a motion of censure against their government (in this sense, the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has already slipped her support for the initiative), Pedro Sánchez sends a message against her opponents : “It seems to me that both the PP, Vox and Ciudadanos what they show is a huge frustration compared to their lack of alternative and country project,” he said.

Thus, he considers that there has been “a lack of vision of the national project” on the part of the right-wing parties. “If you don’t have a project for Catalonia, you don’t have one for Spain. Each of the territories is as important as Catalonia to collaborate in relaunching the economy,” he said.

At the same time, in accordance with this question and with reference to the Catalan crisis, Sánchez maintains that said parties have used Catalonia as “a chance to legitimize themselves in other territories with a victimizing discourse”. And he concludes: “The public did not follow them.”