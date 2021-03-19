The PP offers to those expelled from Vox the Ministry of Education and Culture of Murcia

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 5:40 PM

The Popular Party of Murcia offered the three expelled from Vox the Ministry of Education and Culture. Although this is only one of the possibilities that present themselves. Sources from the PP of Murcia confirmed to LaSexta that the document has not yet been signed and downplayed the importance of ensuring that it is “one more document among the various proposals on which we have worked the last few days “.

This occurs after the failure of the motion of censure raised by the PSOE and the citizens of the region has been confirmed. The proposal did not get enough votes to go ahead, with 23 votes against, 21 for and one abstention. Thus, the current popular leader, Fernando López Miras, continues to be the regional president.

These three former members of Vox, some of whom could become an education advisor if the said offer is consumed, had already announced that they would vote against the motion of no confidence, but not before spending several days considering a possible favorable vote. Of the PP, they are already talking about a “common project” started with independent deputies in which a program with concrete proposals is being drawn up, “and in this context we do not exclude anything”, they add.

The spokesperson of the parliamentary group Vox, Juan José Liarte, explained his agreement with the PP not to support the motion of censure, declaring that he had asked for a “guarantee” that the government covenants are respected, and stressing the veto parental. “We want to guarantee the freedom of families so that they have the last word on the education of their children, because for us it is also symbolic”, he explained.

For his part, the President of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, who traveled to Murcia to follow the motion of censure with his number two, Teodoro García Egea, winked at those who joined his party: “This is what started today in Murcia, because there are deputies who belonged to other parties and who chose to support the government, and there are other deputies who belonged to a other party, but who decided that the center-right should be united “, he said. Thus, he considers that” in Murcia, the reconstruction of the center-right begins “.