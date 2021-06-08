The PP qualifies the pardons as “betrayal to Spain” and the government defends that it is now “the time for politics”

Quarrel in the Senate between the Government and the PP because of the possible pardons to the prisoners of the trial. During the control session in the Upper House, the popular barred the measure of pardon to the independence leaders of “betrayal to Spain”, while the Executive defended that “the times of Justice have ended with the sentence “and that” now correspond the times of politics “.

The face to face between Senator Salomé Pradas and First Vice-President Carmen Calvo was particularly tough. The PP representative described the government as “unworthy”, asserting that “Spain cannot govern who sells it and betrays it in exchange for a chair”.

“The only interest behind the ‘pardons’ to the putschists is that of Mr Sánchez for retaining his chair at La Moncloa,” said Pradas, who called the pardons a “betrayal of Spain” and “the payment of the political award to ERC for supporting the government of Sánchez “.

In turn to respond, Calvo blamed the PP for “an absolute loss of leadership of a party that had it at the time” and accused the popular of being “in the destruction of the politics of our country at the time. ‘time”.

In addition, the Vice President asserted that Pradas’ intervention “is either the product of ignorance of how our system works, or the continued effort to bring Spanish politics at the worst time of a pandemic to utter disarray. “.

Popular Senator Fernando Martínez-Maíllo also spoke of “betrayal of Spain”, during an arrest in which he accused the executive of “institutional corruption” and of having taken “a deeply arbitrary decision” to proceed with “a vote buy”. to the government “.

In response, the head of justice, Juan Carlos Campo, criticized him for his tone and stressed that forgiveness is “a measure of grace recognized by our Constitution”. “Democracies should not be afraid of dialogue,” said the minister, who assured that the government will “take a prudent and reasoned decision in this regard”.

Likewise, Campo defended the “public utility” of graces and the need for the future “to bring with it a scenario of dialogue and understanding” in Catalonia. In this sense, the minister affirmed that “the time of justice ended with the final judgment and the execution of it” against the independence politicians and that “henceforth corresponds to the time of politics”.

Casado and Aznar attack forgiveness

For his part, the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, described the pardons on Tuesday as “a historic error which does not solve anything, only to save the life of the government”, even qualifying them as “self-indiscriminate”. . “

In the same vein, the former president José María Aznar took the floor, who crossed out the pardons as “an invitation to the weakness of the state and to the political suicide of the Spanish nation”.