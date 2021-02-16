the PP requested a loan of 37 million to buy its headquarters in Genoa

Publication: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8:05 PM

In the document of the property register that includes the purchase and sale of the building on Genova 13 Street, seat of the People’s Party, it is stated that the formation acquired a 30-year debt worth 37 millions of euros. A loan granted to the party by the Spanish Credit Bank.

In the certificate of a land register to which laSexta had access, there is also an appraisal of the property carried out in 2006, the year in which the PP bought its headquarters, for more than 42 million euros. Some features of the building are also detailed, such as the fact that it consists of over 840 meters built.

The current leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has not yet clarified whether his intention is to rent or sell the property, but it is known that of the total debt incurred, there would still be around 11 million euros to be paid. .

Based on Idealista’s report on the property, the PP could obtain up to 36 million euros for all assets: 30 million for offices and six million for parking lots. With this transaction, they could pay off their debt, which remains to be paid on the mortgage, but it would not be fully profitable, since they paid 37 million euros for the property and invested one and a half million in the controversial reform.

The other possible transaction would be to rent the property, so that they can receive 140,000 euros to 166,000 euros per month, in the best case. If this is done, a conservative formation could achieve a profitability of between 5.5 and 5.6%.

In total, the Genoa 13 building comprises 10,243 square meters, nine office floors, plus four underground floors with 93 parking spaces.