The PP severely criticizes the government and qualifies the pardons granted to the tried prisoners of “a joke”

Posted: Sunday May 30, 2021 3:25 PM

The PP rejects as a “joke” and a “stab in the back” the possibility that there are quick and reversible pardons for those found guilty of sedition in the process because if the Catalan separatists commit a crime again , they will go to prison with or without a pardon.

This was underlined by the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson of the PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who attended an event with the deputy secretary of the Organization of the PP, Ana Beltrán and the municipal councilor of Zaragoza, Jorge Azcón. “It is ridiculous to say that pardon is reversible (…) In Spain, anyone who commits a crime must end up in prison,” said Martínez-Almeida, who believes that the government seeks to divert attention and “live off the confrontation “.

The mayor of Madrid has said he will go to the Columbus demonstration, although he has assured that he does not “really want to take away the importance of society”: “It is good that our channel of expression natural is the institutions, because it is there that the Spaniards placed us, but that does not mean that we cannot go to Colón ”.

Almeida predicted that Sánchez will quit the Socialist Party “like many” because “he thinks only of Pedro Sánchez, not of his party” and finds “astonishing” that “the PSOE gave up being a majority party” to be “in the minority “. lock “.

If the pardons are to be granted quickly, it is to “stab Spain in the back so that the citizens do not know it”, said Beltrán, who denounced that “it is a betrayal of pardon those condemned for wanting to break up and dismember our country “, after having defended that in Navarre” the chronicle of a betrayal began “because of the pact with EH Bildu. “Sánchez will release the prisoners, but he will condemn all the Spaniards”, declared the vice-secretary of the Organization.

The mayor of Zaragoza for his part defended that the government’s “clumsiness” with pardons will catapult the PP because they will be “unbearable” for a citizen who will say “that’s enough for a government that systematically lies for us”, a- he declared.