The PP underlines the lack of “repentance” of Junqueras and Ciudadanos says that it is “the word of a condemned”

Updated: Monday, June 07, 2021 3:09 PM

Published: 06/07/2021 3:08 PM

First reactions of the PP and Ciudadanos to the letter published by Oriol Junqueras on LaSexta in which he admits that the unilateral path does not work and recognizes that pardons to the prisoners of the trial can “mitigate the conflict”. The two groups agree in their criticisms. Do not believe the words of the former vice president.

The mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson for the PP, José Luis Martínez Almeida, believes that “without regret going back and without regret for the future, it seems difficult to us to believe in the sincerity of what he says”. The Andalusian leader was even harder, Juanma Moreno emphasizes that “it doesn’t matter what Mr. Junqueras says. I’m glad he saw the light”. “We are not talking about a person, we are talking about leaders who have assumed the bankruptcy of our constitutional model,” he adds.

In the same vein, Ciudadanos leader Inés Arrimadas criticized the fact that it was “the word of a condemned man”. The word “from those who kept saying they would do it again” and insists that “the only thing Sánchez gets after giving them everything they wanted is to say in a letter once they can resign “.

“Why should we give privileges to politicians?” Asks Arrimadas, who compares the case of the inmates of the trial to ordinary citizens who must comply with the fine “when they spend a day on the income statement”. And remember that “it was Sánchez who came forward saying that he was not going to forgive them, but that he was going to bring in Puigdemont. The only thing that changed was that he need their parliamentary support, it’s good that it humiliates the Spaniards and Catalans. “

Some criticisms that contrast with the words of the President of the Government today during a ceremony with the Association of Catalan Employers in Barcelona in which the Catalan President Pere Aragonés was also present. Sánchez called for leaving the “sterile dialectic” that has prevailed in Spanish politics in recent years to “seek together a new” us “” that unites Catalonia and the rest of Spain again.

The Junqueras Tribune

Oriol Junqueras publishes a forum of great political importance on laSexta.com. Right now, in the midst of the debate on pardons for tried prisoners, and because of what he conveys: this is the first time since the independence movement that self-criticism has been made so clearly, the first that we ‘admits that the unilateral way does not work, and the first it is recognized that the graces are a measure which relieves.

The leader of the ERC – sentenced to 13 years in prison for the illegal referendum of October 1 and the unilateral declaration of independence in 2017 – admits that the response of the separatists at the time was not “understood as fully legitimate by part of society, also Catalans “, and although his will, he says, is the same as always -” independence “-, he accepts the need for changes. “We must be more; an undeniable, plural and transversal majority, which shows that it governs well and for all, and which puts the resolution of the existing political conflict by democratic means at the center of the agenda.”