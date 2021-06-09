The PP will act against pardons in the places of the Constitution of all Spain on 13J

Posted: Wednesday June 09, 2021 1:02 PM

The Popular Party will celebrate next Sunday, on the occasion of D 13 – the demonstration called against the pardons of those convicted of the trial – a series of events that will take place not only in Madrid, but also in the rest of Spain .

As confirmed by popular leadership sources in LaSexta, tables will be set up in all the places of the Constitution of the country so that, in the case of people who cannot move, continue to collect signatures against the insults. . Indeed, according to the training, in less than a week more than 100,000 signatures have already been obtained.

In this sense, in addition to the massive demonstration that is planned in the Plaza de Colón on June 13, in which the far-right formation Vox will also participate, as well as Ciudadanos – yes, without repeating the photo of Colón -, the Popular Party Party will organize alternative events.

Thus, in the respective places of the Constitution of the big Spanish cities there will be popular representatives of different sizes, although who will be and where has not been specified. For now, they are only advancing one thing: the top positions will all be in Colón.