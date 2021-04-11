The PP will appeal to the Constitutional Court against the expulsion of Toni Cantó and Agustín Conde from the Ayuso list

Publication: Sunday, April 11, 2021 5:06 PM

The Popular Party has announced the decision to appeal to the Constitutional Court the decision of the administrative litigation court number 5 in Madrid which obliges Isabel Díaz Ayuso to exclude from her electoral list for this May 4 the candidacies of Toni Cantó and Agustín Count. In the car, to which laSexta had access, it was stated that the two candidates were “ineligible” and therefore could not be part of Ayuso’s list.

From the PP, in addition, they accuse the PSOE of wanting “to win in court what the polls will deny”. Precisely the sentence responds to a complaint from the PSOE which indicated that the two candidates had registered in Madrid after the deadline.

Thus, the Madrid court determined that Cantó was registered on March 22, while Conde did so on March 26. As the census ends on January 1, 2021, the two candidates are out of time to be part of any candidacy, according to the administrative litigation court number 5 of Madrid.

