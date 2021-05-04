the PP wins and Vox is second

Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 10:57 PM

With the total number of votes counted, the Popular Party is the most voted in the city of Boadilla del Monte with 61.63% of the vote. The second party is far behind: Vox, with 11.15%. After the party of Santiago Abascal, it is Más Madrid, with 9.44% of the vote, closely followed by the PSOE, with 9.19%. In fifth position, Ciudadanos, with 4.75% and, finally, Unidas Podemos, with 2.71%.

Last hour and result of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4: participation data, votes and seats obtained by each party and the number of deputies per formation in the Assembly of Madrid. In this article you can also see all the figures related to the elections and the main political groups in the city of Boadilla del Monte.

In the graphics that illustrate this article, you can see the results of the vote in the town of Boadilla del Monte. They will be published in real time as the count is updated.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Boadilla del Monte

The last elections to the Community of Madrid took place on May 26, 2019. On these dates, regional elections were also held in 11 other Spanish communities, in municipal councils and in the European Parliament.

In the municipality of Boadilla del Monte, the turnout reached 75.50%, the PP being the most voted party with 33.92%. Behind were Ciudadanos, with 27.40% of the vote, and the PSOE, which gathered 15.92% of the total counted. In fourth place was Vox, with 10.85% of Boadilla del Monte’s vote. Behind, Más Madrid (8.15%) and Unidas Podemos (2.28%).

In the total of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo won the victory of the PSOE of Madrid with 27% of the votes and 37 deputies in the Assembly. For her part, Isabel Díaz Ayuso obtained the second place of the PP in the Assembly, with 30 seats and 22% of the votes counted.

The next most voted forces at the regional level were the Ciudadanos de Ignacio Aguado with 26 seats and Más Madrid, with Íñigo Errejón at the helm, which secured 20 deputies in the Madrid Assembly. Vox reached 7 seats and United We Can Left United Madrid Standing, 7 more seats.

However, the victory at the polls did not allow Ángel Gabilondo to chair the government of the Madrid community, as he did not garner enough support for the nomination to continue. It is the PP which, with the support of Ciudadanos and Vox, succeeded in investing Isabel Díaz Ayuso as president of the Community of Madrid with a total of 68 votes in favor, one more than the absolute majority, and the negative. of the PSOE, Más País and we can.

Results of the regional elections of May 4, live

You can consult the result of the Madrid election minute by minute on laSexta.com. Know all the most important data and events of election day, such as turnout figures or percentage of vote, from 8:00 p.m.

laSexta returns one election day with the information to tell you live about the conduct of the elections in Madrid through a special program, with Antonio García Ferreras at the helm. Results, protagonists’ reactions and other questions related to the Madrid 2021 elections, on laSexta and laSexta.com.